Schools face fresh strikes within weeks after teachers reject ‘insulting’ pay offer

Schools in England are now facing fresh teachers’ strikes this spring after members of the National Education Union (NEU) rejected the government’s pay offer.

The teacher’s union said this morning that the offer has been rejected by an “overwhelming” 98 per cent of NEU teacher members in England on a turnout of 66 per cent.

The NEU had called the offer “insulted” and encouraged its members to reject it.

After a period of intensive talks with unions, the government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year and an average 4.5 per cent pay rise for staff next year.

Speaking at a NEU conference in Harrogate, joint general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said the offer is “unacceptable” and is crucially “not fully funded”.

They said: “This resounding rejection of the government’s offer should leave Gillian Keegan in no doubt that she will need to come back to the negotiating table with a much better proposal.

“The offer shows an astounding lack of judgment and understanding of the desperate situation in the education system.

“We have today written to the education secretary informing her of the next two days of strike action on April 27 and May 2 that NEU teacher members in England will now be taking.

“These strikes are more than three weeks away; Gillian Keegan can avoid them.”

It comes after schools around the country contended with several days of industrial action in February and March, resulting in the closure of several schools.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged teaching unions and the Government to get around the negotiating table following reports that teachers have voted to reject the latest pay offer.

Sir Keir told LBC: “I am disappointed because I want to see this resolved. Obviously it is back around the negotiating table now but I would urge both sides to compromise and to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The Labour leader added: “Obviously I support their right to take industrial action, it is very important I say that.

“But I will be clear, I don’t want to see industrial action and that is why I want the government around the table resolving this. It is possible to resolve these disputes, and the sooner the government gets on with that the better.”