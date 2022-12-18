Jump to content

‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win over France in Sunday’s World Cup final

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 December 2022 22:31

Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final.

“We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar.

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that “they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.”

He praised Mbappe’s “extraordinary” performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

“Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people,” Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

___

