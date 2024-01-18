Jump to content

Watch live: Fujitsu employees give evidence in Post Office Horizon IT inquiry as MPs demand victim compensation

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 18 January 2024 10:07
Watch live as Fujitsu employees give evidence in the Post Office scandal Horizon IT inquiry on Tursday (18 January).

They will appear before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee which focuses on providing compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal, which saw more than 700 branch managers given criminal convictions.

The scandal centred on the faulty Horizon IT system, made by Fujitsu, which made it appear as though money was missing.

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson apologised to subpostmasters wrongly convicted during the scandal, wen e appeared before te committee on Tuesday (16 January).

Mr Patterson said: “To the subpostmasters and their families, Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice.

“We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry.”

Rishi Sunak has agreed to quash new legislation to exonerate the wrongly convicted Post Office sub-postmasters, and provide those eligible with a £75,000 upfront payment. There are also a number of other compensation schemes.

