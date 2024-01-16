Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson has apologised to subpostmasters wrongly convicted during the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Appearing before the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday (16 January), Mr Patterson said: “To the subpostmasters and their families, Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice.

“We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry.”