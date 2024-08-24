Support truly

Watch live as a manhunt is underway in Germany today (24 August) after a knife attack has left three people dead and eight injured.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the perpetrator, who started attacking people at shortly after 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.

Police said the perpetrator, believed to have been a lone attacker, was on the run.