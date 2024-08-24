A large-scale manhunt is underway in the western German city of Solingen after three people were killed and at least eight people wounded, five of them seriously, in a knife attack at a festival on Friday night (23 August)

Witnesses alerted police shortly after 9.30pm to an unknown perpetrator having wounded several people with a knife on a central square, the Fronhof.

Police said that the perpetrator was on the run, and that they so far had only very thin information on the assailant.

They said they believe the stabbings were carried out by a lone attacker.

Police and emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights were seen at the site and several streets were closed off.