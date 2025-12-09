Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge grants Justice Department request to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell records in sex trafficking case

A federal judge says the Justice Department can publicly release investigative materials from a sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime confidant of Jeffrey Epstein

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 December 2025 14:30 GMT
Trump Epstein Takeaways
Trump Epstein Takeaways

Federal judge on Tuesday granted the Justice Department’s request to unseal records from Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case.

