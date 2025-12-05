Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in Florida has ordered grand jury materials surrounding an investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to be unsealed, marking the first of several expected decisions to publicly release grand jury documents in cases tied to the late financier.

District Judge Rodney Smith ordered the release of material from grand jury investigations from 2005 and 2007. The judge had previously denied the request but revisited the decision Friday after Donald Trump approved a measure that compels the Department of Justice to release all investigative files in its possession.

The Justice Department faces a December 19 deadline to publicly release the files, which do not include the documents shown to grand juries that considered indictments against Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Separate requests to unseal grand jury materials are underway in New York, where federal prosecutors brought sex trafficking charges against Epstein in 2019. Another judge is mulling the release of grand jury documents in the case against Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming young women and girls in connection with Epstein.

Lawyers for Maxwell said this week that releasing grand jury files from her case could complicate her long-shot attempts to get a new trial.

“Releasing the grand jury materials from her case, which contain untested and unproven allegations, would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial” should she successfully win a retrial, they wrote.

Attorneys for Annie Farmer, who testified under oath that Maxwell groomed and assaulted her when she was a teenager, also wrote to the judges overseeing the cases this week, warning that any denial of the motions to unseal the documents “may be used by others as a pretext or excuse for continuing to withhold crucial information concerning Epstein’s crimes.”

“Epstein’s victims have been denied justice for far too long by multiple government administrations of both parties,” they wrote. “Even now, the government has failed to investigate anyone other than Epstein himself and one of his accomplices, Ghislaine Maxwell, and there is no indication that the Department of Justice (or any of its offices) is taking action against other critical inner circle Epstein accomplices despite congressional investigations and public reporting concerning his sex trafficking ring’s financial infrastructure.”

This is a developing story