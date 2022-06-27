Liveupdated1656322994

Covid news - live: UK in ‘fifth wave’ as cases continue to rise

Big summer events such as Glastonbury could have a ‘big’ impact on cases

Matt Mathers
Monday 27 June 2022 10:43
Unicef 'generation Covid' appeal

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.

Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.

The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.

Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”

When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

The UK is already embroiled in a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, experts have warned, adding that summer festivals bringing large crowds together could turn into super-spreader events if precautions are not taken.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

When can I get my Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

How long after Covid can I get a booster jab?

Most infectious Covid variants as Omicron fuels rise in UK cases

Covid cases are on the rise - but which variants are driving the fifth wave of infections, and what strains are the most infectious?

My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:

These are the most infectious Covid variants since the pandemic began

How the most common of the 11 variants compare

Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise

As we’ve been reporting, Covid cases in the UK are rising as experts warn of a fifth wave.

In response, health officials are calling for further boost vaccines to be administered going into the autumn.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.

Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has the story:

Covid UK: Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise

UK may face significant flu epidemic alongside Covid, vaccines expert warns

UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higher

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.

Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.

UK in 'fifth Covid wave' as experts warn summer events will see new surge in cases

Soaring cases in the ‘unexpected’ summer wave has led to fears Covid will once again heap pressure on an already-struggling NHS

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.

We’ll have updates throughout the day as cases rise in the UK and experts warn of a fifth wave of infections.

Stay tuned.

