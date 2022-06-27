Covid news - live: UK in ‘fifth wave’ as cases continue to rise
Big summer events such as Glastonbury could have a ‘big’ impact on cases
The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned.
Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.
The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.
Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started. “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”
The UK is already embroiled in a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, experts have warned, adding that summer festivals bringing large crowds together could turn into super-spreader events if precautions are not taken.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Covid cases are on the rise - but which variants are driving the fifth wave of infections, and what strains are the most infectious?
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Calls for booster jabs by Autumn as cases continue to rise
As we’ve been reporting, Covid cases in the UK are rising as experts warn of a fifth wave.
In response, health officials are calling for further boost vaccines to be administered going into the autumn.
Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has the story:
UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higher
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies