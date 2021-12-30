✕ Close Related video: WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.

Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs in a letter that supplies would need to be “constrained” in the coming weeks to deal with “huge demand”.

He also said the government was tripling a pre-Omicron order of 100 million LFDs for January and February to be 300 million per month.

It comes as Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, warned that the conditions at NYE parties were “perfect” for spreading Covid. “It’s very worrying indeed,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.