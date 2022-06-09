Covid news - live: New lockdown in Shanghai as China tests 2.7 million people
Minhang district will be subject to a ‘closed management’ order from Saturday
White House ‘not too worried’ about slow pace of pre-orders of child Covid vaccine
Pre-orders of vaccines for children under age 5 have been slow, but Biden administration senior officials say they are not alarmed and expect the pace to pick up after federal approvals later this month.
The administration expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines in separate meetings slated for next week, officials told reporters on Wednesday.
The vaccines will be distributed to paediatricians, children's hospitals, local pharmacies and local health clinics, officials said.
Testing new normal in China
Thousands of COVID-19 testing sites have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country's "zero-COVID" strategy.
Lines form every day, rain or shine, even when the spread of the virus has largely stopped. Some people need to go to work. Others want to shop. All are effectively compelled to get tested by a requirement to show a negative test result to enter office buildings, malls and other public places.
Liu Lele, who works for a live-streaming company, has no problem getting tested regularly but said the daytime operating hours don't always fit his schedule.
"Sometimes I get held up at work," he said after finishing a test Thursday near Beijing's historic Bell and Drum towers. "I wish there were sites open 24 hours or not closing until 7 or 8 p.m."
Regular testing of residents is becoming the new normal in many parts of China as the ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a "zero-COVID" approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world.
Major cities have been told to set up testing stations within a 15-minute walk for all residents. Beijing and Shanghai alone have put up 10,000 or more each. Some are made up of folding tables and chairs under a temporary canopy. Others are enclosed square booths from which gloved workers reach out through openings to take a quick throat swab from the next person in line.
14,000 cases recorded in UK
Some 14,055 Covid cases were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, figures show.
This was up from 10,237 the day before.
Cases, however, have been steadily declining since around the middle of March.
New lockdown in Shanghai
Nearly 3 million people in Shanghai are set to be plunged into another draconian lockdown as Covid cases rise.
Communist Party officials will put an entire district in China‘s largest city under house arrest to conduct mass testing.
It comes just days after restrictions in the city of around 25 million were eased following months of shutdown.
