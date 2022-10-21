UK Covid infections hit 2 million for first time in three months

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Covid-19 infections in the UK have hit two million for the first time in three months, new data reveals.

According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of infections continued to increase in England and Wales in the week up to 11 October, though the trend remains uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus was up 15 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.

The ONS estimates that number of people testing positive for Covid in England was 1,706,20, equating to 3.13 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 30 people.

In Wales, 117,600 are believed to have tested positive for the virus – equivalent to 3.87 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 25 people.

Latest figures also suggest some 44,200 have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, equating to 2.41 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

In Scotland, the estimated number of people testing positive for coronavirus was 144,400 – corresponding to 2.74 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 35 people.

It comes just one day after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) National Flu and Covid-19 surveillance report showed that cases of flu had climbed quickly in the past week, indicating that the season has begun earlier than normal.

More follows