Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK Covid infections hit 2 million for first time in three months

Emily Atkinson
Friday 21 October 2022 12:25
Comments

Covid-19 infections in the UK have hit two million for the first time in three months, new data reveals.

According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of infections continued to increase in England and Wales in the week up to 11 October, though the trend remains uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus was up 15 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.

The ONS estimates that number of people testing positive for Covid in England was 1,706,20, equating to 3.13 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 30 people.

Recommended

In Wales, 117,600 are believed to have tested positive for the virus – equivalent to 3.87 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 25 people.

Latest figures also suggest some 44,200 have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, equating to 2.41 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

In Scotland, the estimated number of people testing positive for coronavirus was 144,400 – corresponding to 2.74 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 35 people.

It comes just one day after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) National Flu and Covid-19 surveillance report showed that cases of flu had climbed quickly in the past week, indicating that the season has begun earlier than normal.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in