FDA approves updated Moderna and Pfizer Covid boosters set to arrive soon as cases rise – latest
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna designed to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and are expected to be made available later this week.
Health officials say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now sign off on it amid rising cases of Covid across the US.
Last week Moderna released a statemen saying the company’s updated boosters are expected to work well against the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola”.
Covid-19 case counts are rising across the US, and public health authorities are monitoring the worrisome new variant. Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Doctors warned that Pirola may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
CDC Covid tracker
17,418 hospitalisations from 20 August to 26 August
New Covid boosters approved as CDC set to decide who should receive them amid rising cases
Health officials say that the Pfizer and Moderna shots likely to be available later this week.
New Covid boosters approved as CDC set to decide who should receive them
Health officials say that the Pfizer and Moderna shots likely to be available later this week
As Covid cases rise, experts chime in on the question of whether we need to start masking again
Covid hospital admissions and deaths have been on the rise in the US for weeks. As cases climb, experts weigh in on the question of whether or not people should start masking again in public spaces. Olivia Hebert reports:
Should we wear masks again? Covid guidelines experts recommend
Many health experts stress that people should remain vigilant
Instagram influencer gets five years in prison for using Covid loans to pay for luxury apartment
On Thursday, social media personality Danielle Miller was sentenced in federal court for “fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in pandemic-related loans…then using those funds for personal expenses, including chartering a private jet and renting a luxury apartment,” according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.
In the statement, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said: “Ms. Miller isn’t an influencer, she is a convicted felon.”
She was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Nearly two million died after China abruptly ended Covid restrictions
China’s decision to end Covid restrictions led to almost two million excess deaths, according to a new study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, a federally-funded institute in Seattle.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Nearly 2 million deaths followed China’s abrupt end to Covid restrictions
Study claims deaths were observed in all provinces in mainland China except Tibet
Nursing home staff continue to refuse vaccinations that could protect their patients
Barely more than one-fourth of nursing home staff at facilities across the country are up-to-date with their Covid vaccines, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Older people are among those who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease from the virus, per the CDC.
You can track nursing home outbreaks in your region by using the CMS’s data visualisation tool.
Health departments spread awareness of the benefits of vaccines as Covid cases rise
The Los Angeles County public health department tweeted a reminder that Covid vaccines are safe for pregnant people. Pregnant people are more likely than others to get severely ill with Covid-19.
Preventative tools like masks, tests should be more accessible in the US, experts say
As Covid cases rise, experts have been vocal about the need for accessible prevention tools, including masks and at-home tests.
University of New Hampshire associate professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein tweeted Thursday: “Part of the current public health catastrophe is that there are poor people who want to mask regularly and literally can’t afford to now that masks are not being made widely available for free.”
Dr Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he hopes Americans will start wearing masks again if CDC starts to recommend them due to rising case counts.
New York’s health commissioner urges teachers, students, parents to take Covid seriously as school year starts
New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald tweeted about the threats of rising Covid cases on Thursday. “If you test positive for COVID, stay home and stay away from other people, especially those who are vulnerable to serious illness,” he wrote. “To improve your chances of not having serious illness, speak with a health care provider about treatment.”
In a statement released earlier this week, he encouraged teachers, students, and parents to lean on available resources to slow the spread of the virus. “Remember COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate,” he said. “Also know that COVID is a treatable disease.”
Florida surgeon general warns against getting the latest Covid-19 vaccine
Florida governor Ron DeSantis criticised efforts to control rising Covid-19 cases at a news conference on Thursday, per reporting from the Associated Press.
DeSantis said, “People are lurching toward this insanity again. As we see these things being orchestrated…there needs to be pushback.”
Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, expressed his opinion that there aren’t good reasons to get the latest Covid vaccine. “There are a lot of red flags,” he said.
Health authorities around the world—including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—have publicly stated that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
Experts warn about the dangers of long Covid as cases continue to rise across the country
Experts are making the case to take precautions to slow the spread of Covid, warning about the risks associated with long-term complications of the virus.
On Wednesday, Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a physician and scientist who studies long Covid, highlighted new research published in Nature Medicine on X, formerly known as Twitter.“Risks remain elevated for many health conditions even two years after infection,” he wrote. He previously tweeted that the new research “illustrates the long and arduous journey of dealing with the long-term health consequences of the virus.”
Long Covid has been associated with fatigue, fever, difficulty breathing, cough, headache, chest pain, lightheadedness, sleep problems, and more, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies