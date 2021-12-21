Covid news - live: PM delays decision on restrictions as post-Christmas circuit breaker lockdown considered
Johnson accused of ‘dither’ after ducking new rules
New Covid restrictions are unlikely to be introduced before Christmas after Boris Johnson delayed a decision on whether to bring in further measures despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
After a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said the government wanted to wait to see more data on the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.
But Mr Johnson said the government will “reserve the possibility” of implementing new restrictions, amid reports ministers are considering a “circuit breaker” lockdown, with 28 December mooted as a possible date.
The inaction from government over new coronavirus curbs was in contrast with the Queen, who cancelled plans to travel to Sandringham for Christmas, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who announced the cancellation of the capital’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square.
Government ‘considering circuit breaker after Christmas'
The Times newspaper reports that ministers are considering plans for a circuit breaker after Christmas, with Boris Johnson having ducked an opportunity to introduce new curbs on Monday.
The paper said this would ban people from different households from mixing indoors and see a tightening of the rules for the hospitality sector, with 28 December having been “pencilled in”.
This date takes into account the 48 hours it takes to recall parliament in order to approve the measures.
‘Event cancelled is better than life cancelled'
“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” the head of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said.
“It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later. None of us want to be here again in 12 months time,” he told a news briefing in Geneva on Monday.
“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, and it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or re-infected.”
All sporting events in Wales to be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day
All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced the new measures for indoor and outdoor sporting events in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Ministers ‘not planning Covid curbs this side of Xmas'
The government has delayed a decision on Covid curbs but is said to be watching the data “hour by hour”.
However the consensus appears to be that people’s Christmas plans will not be derailed by new curbs.
The Financial Times said a senior government insider told the paper: “We are not planning to introduce new restrictions this side of Christmas.”
The prime minister has urged the public to judge risk for themselves and said the government wants people to focus on “exercising caution”.
Labour said the prime minister was “too weak to stand up to his own backbenchers” while scientists accused the PM of “dither”.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the pandemic, as Britons nervously approach Christmas waiting for updates from the government on what will be done to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
