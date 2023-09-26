US households can now order four free Covid tests from the government – latest guidelines
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US is restarting its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov starting September 25; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have been rising for weeks in the US, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
20,538 hospitalisations from 3 September to 9 September
American Medical Association official explains why it’s crucial to get vaccinated against Covid this year
Immunity from past infections and vaccinations may not provide you with the protection you need against Covid this cold and flu season, according to an official with the American Medical Association (AMA).
“New Covid variants have emerged. Vaccine and infection-induced immunity is beginning to wane, [and] this new vaccine will increase our immune response against circulating variants,” Dr Sandra Fryhofer, AMA liaison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in a recent interview.
Dr Fryhofer explained that health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), believe the new vaccine is the best option for protecting yourself against new variants. “Vaccine manufacturers say they should [provide protection], so does FDA,” she said. “In fact, FDA went on record saying studies suggest the new vaccines are a good match against circulating strains.”
Some people may want to space out their vaccines, FDA official says
A top-ranking official at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently said he may space out his influenza and Covid vaccines, even though it’s safe to get both at the same time, per reporting from CBS News.
“Some people are saying, ‘Well, could I get RSV, Covid, and the flu vaccine on the same day?’” Dr Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said in a recent call with stakeholders. “Yes, indeed, you could. But, honestly, I might not.”
Dr Marks went on to explain that he recommends spacing out the vaccines—for people who live near a pharmacy—in order to lessen side effects like fever or fatigue.
This may not be a good option for people in rural areas, though, Dr Marks said. “I might just want to space them out a little bit,” he explained. “But if you had to drive a lot of miles to get the vaccines, then it might not be unreasonable to get all three of them [Covid, flu, and RSV] at once.”
Americans can now order free Covid tests from the government
Starting today, Americans can order free Covid tests from the government. All households are eligible for four tests; orders can be placed at COVIDTests.gov.
To place an order, you need only to input your address and contact information.
President Biden receives updated Covid vaccine
President Biden received the updated Covid vaccine, now available in pharmacies nationwide, as well as his flu shot, according to a White House statement from the physician to the president.
The statement reiterated that almost all Americans are eligible for both shots.
“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” the statement said.
Biden administration awards millions to Covid test manufacturers
The Biden administration has awarded $600 million to Covid test manufacturers across the country, per the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
You should see a doctor for Covid if you develop these symptoms
Not everyone infected with Covid develops symptoms. But certain warning signs should prompt a visit to a hospital or urgent care centre.
According to Mass General Brigham, severe trouble breathing; new dizziness or confusion; persistent pressure or pain in the chest; inability to stay awake; and discoloration of the skin, nail beds, or lips all signal that you need emergent help.
Some counties in California are reinstating mask guidelines
As deaths and hospitalisations from Covid continue to rise, some California counties are requiring masks in certain settings again, NBC Bay Area reports.
Many counties will require people to mask in public areas like healthcare centres or jails, and some counties have said that people must wear masks in businesses, government offices, or public transportation hubs that require them.
Public health authorities urge Americans to stay home if they are sick
Staying home if you suspect you are ill will be crucial in reducing cases of respiratory viruses this year, experts say.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people should stay home—even from work—if they’re experiencing any flu-like symptoms.
The agency also encourages employers to “review and communicate their sick leave policies and practices to employees every year before flu season begins” to make sure employees know what they’re allowed to do when they’re ill.
Experts say it’s fine to get flu and Covid vaccines together
For those looking to minimise trips to the pharmacy, it is okay to get both the Covid and flu shots at the same time, public health authorities say.
How to get free Covid tests from the government
The federal government is restarting its mail-order Covid test program, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced this week.
Biden is restarting the free Covid test program. Here's how to get one
Starting 25 September, all American households can place an order for four free tests
