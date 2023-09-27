US households can now order four free Covid tests from the government – latest guidelines
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US has restarted its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths rose steadily during the last weeks of summer, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
19,674 hospitalisations from 10 September to 16 September
People with long Covid have immune and hormonal differences when compared to people without the condition
Scientists have uncovered two ways that people with long Covid are different from people without the condition, which may help experts determine how best to treat it.
The research, published 25 September in Nature, found that people with long Covid have “clear differences in immune and hormone function from patients without the condition”, a press release on the new report says.
“These findings are important,” study author Dr David Putrino said in the statement, “They can inform more sensitive testing for long Covid patients and personalised treatments for long Covid that have, until now, not had a proven scientific rationale.”
CDC releases new data on Covid hospitalisations
From 10 September to 16 September, hospitalisations from Covid went down for the first time in weeks, per new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hospitalisations dropped 4.3 per cent compared to the previous week, the data show. Still yet, deaths increased 2. 7 percent during that same time frame.
Health authorities are urging Americans to stay up to date on all vaccines since the colder months could bring an uptick in Covid cases.
Nearly 18 million adults suffered from long Covid in 2022 alone
Last year, 6.9 per cent of adults in the US experienced long Covid in 2022, according to new data from the US Census.
About one million children have also suffered from the condition, per reporting from ABC News.
Long Covid symptoms can take a significant toll on a person’s day-to-day functioning. They include fatigue, fever, chest pain, heart palpitations, sleep problems, headache, lightheadedness, muscle or joint pain, diarrhoea, and changes in menstrual cycles, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Covid drug linked to virus mutations, new study shows
A study published in Nature has found that an antiviral medication called Molnupiravir, which has been “widely used against SARS-CoV-2”, may be inducing virus mutations.
If patients who take the drug “do not clear” the virus, this could lead to increased transmission, the study found.
The study authors said public health authorities should continue to investigate the safety of the drug.
How long you should wear a mask after being exposed to Covid, per the CDC
If you’re exposed to Covid and you subsequently test negative, you should still take certain precautions to protect those around you, in case your test provided a false result.
Namely, you should wear a mask for 10 full days following the exposure, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You shouldn’t go out in public without a face covering, the agency says.
You should also monitor yourself for fever, shortness of breath, cough, and other Covid symptoms.
Free Covid tests from the government may be expired, but you shouldn’t throw them out
Americans can now order four free at-home tests from the US government at COVIDTests.gov.
But some of the tests may be past their original expiration dates when they arrive, the website warns.
If this happens to you, you shouldn’t throw out the new tests, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed them safe to use. “Tests may show ‘expired’ dates on the box, but FDA has extended those dates,” the website says.
The agency has provided a list of all products that have received extended expiration dates here.
Before throwing out any Covid tests that appear to be expired—either the new ones you receive from the government or old ones you find stashed in your home—you should check to see if the products are on the list and, thus, still safe to use. If you find expired products that are not on the FDA’s list—or have passed the extended expiration date—they are not safe to use.
American Medical Association official explains why it’s crucial to get vaccinated against Covid this year
Immunity from past infections and vaccinations may not provide you with the protection you need against Covid this cold and flu season, according to an official with the American Medical Association (AMA).
“New Covid variants have emerged. Vaccine and infection-induced immunity is beginning to wane, [and] this new vaccine will increase our immune response against circulating variants,” Dr Sandra Fryhofer, AMA liaison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in a recent interview.
Dr Fryhofer explained that health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), believe the new vaccine is the best option for protecting yourself against new variants. “Vaccine manufacturers say they should [provide protection], so does FDA,” she said. “In fact, FDA went on record saying studies suggest the new vaccines are a good match against circulating strains.”
Some people may want to space out their vaccines, FDA official says
A top-ranking official at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently said he may space out his influenza and Covid vaccines, even though it’s safe to get both at the same time, per reporting from CBS News.
“Some people are saying, ‘Well, could I get RSV, Covid, and the flu vaccine on the same day?’” Dr Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said in a recent call with stakeholders. “Yes, indeed, you could. But, honestly, I might not.”
Dr Marks went on to explain that he recommends spacing out the vaccines—for people who live near a pharmacy—in order to lessen side effects like fever or fatigue.
This may not be a good option for people in rural areas, though, Dr Marks said. “I might just want to space them out a little bit,” he explained. “But if you had to drive a lot of miles to get the vaccines, then it might not be unreasonable to get all three of them [Covid, flu, and RSV] at once.”
Americans can now order free Covid tests from the government
Starting today, Americans can order free Covid tests from the government. All households are eligible for four tests; orders can be placed at COVIDTests.gov.
To place an order, you need only to input your address and contact information.
President Biden receives updated Covid vaccine
President Biden received the updated Covid vaccine, now available in pharmacies nationwide, as well as his flu shot, according to a White House statement from the physician to the president.
The statement reiterated that almost all Americans are eligible for both shots.
“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” the statement said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies