Experts have warned the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started (AP)

Experts have warned the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started as cases have jumped by more than 2000 in one week.

Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said: “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”

The latest figures show 1.7 million people are testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.

Scientists believe the dramatic rise in cases is due to new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 which have mutated further, thus are able to evade immunity more.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.

Prof Spector also warned that large summer events like Glastonbury could “potentially have a big effect” on Covid rates.