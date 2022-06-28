Covid news – live: Fifth wave to bring quarter million cases per day, expert warns
Glastonbury could have a ‘big effect’ on positive cases
Experts have warned the fifth wave of coronavirus has already started as cases have jumped by more than 2000 in one week.
Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said: “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave already.”
The latest figures show 1.7 million people are testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.
Scientists believe the dramatic rise in cases is due to new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 which have mutated further, thus are able to evade immunity more.
Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, said on BBC Radio Four on Monday, Covid-19 boosters will need to be rolled out as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes.
Prof Spector also warned that large summer events like Glastonbury could “potentially have a big effect” on Covid rates.
Deaths involving Covid-19 fall slightly
There were 309 deaths registered in the UK involving coronavirus in the week ending 17 June 2022, which is slightly fewer than the previous week. This accounted for around 1 in every 40 deaths (2.5 per cent).
There were 12,320 total deaths registered in the UK in the latest week, which is 15.3 per cent above the five-year average.
In England and Wales, the number of deaths in the week to 17 June was above the five-year average in private homes, hospitals and care homes, but slightly below in other settings.
Beijing and Shanghai report no new local Covid infections
Beijing and Shanghai reported on Tuesday no new local Covid infections, the first time both cities were in the clear simultaneously since late February, after months of fighting their worst-ever outbreaks.
The milestone for the two cities, achieved on Monday, came after their daily caseloads dropped to single digits over the past week, allowing Shanghai to gradually resume eating in at restaurants and Beijing to reopen some leisure venues including the Universal Beijing Resort.
Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang declared on Saturday that authorities had “won the war to defend Shanghai” against the virus.
The Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday that it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30; it had been shut for more than three months.
Authorities, however, were adamant the government’s so-called dynamic zero Covid policy, which aims at blocking flare-ups from spreading as they crop up, remains in place.
Beijing would “fight against any new outbreaks at the outset and with speed and resolutely break their transmission channel”, Cai Qi, the city’s top Communist Party chief, was quoted as saying in a report by the party-backed Beijing Daily.
China slashes COVID quarantine time for international travellers
China has slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half this morning, in a major easing of one of the world’s strictest Covid-19 curbs.
Quarantine at centralised facilities has been cut from 14 to seven days, and subsequent at-home health monitoring has been reduced to three days from seven, the National Health Commission said.
The latest guidelines from the health authority also eased quarantine requirements for close contacts of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
China has cautiously eased its COVID curbs on cross-border travellers in recent months, with health officials saying the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant allows for an adjustment of quarantine periods.
The Chinese capital Beijing in recent months has already reduced the quarantine period at centralised facilities to 10 days from 14.
China, last month, also removed some COVID-19 test requirements for people flying in from countries such as the United States.
“We believe that today’s announcement will be welcomed by the American business community,” the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said on its official WeChat account.
The quarantine adjustment will make it easier for companies to bring staff to China, and for Chinese companies and their executives to visit the United States, AmCham said.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
We’ll have updates throughout the day as cases rise in the UK and experts warn of a fifth wave of infections.
Stay tuned.
