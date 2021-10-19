Covid news – live: UK’s daily infections surge to 50,000 amid warning of ‘very messy’ winter
Fears of ‘perfect storm’ overwhelming NHS with combination of Sars-CoV-2 and other viruses
New coronavirus cases have surged to almost 50,000 a day in the UK following children’s return to school, leading one expert to warn the country may face a “very, very messy” winter.
Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European nations and have leapt more 60 per cent in the last month. Monday’s infection tally of 49,156 was the highest since 17 July.
“It is clear that the vaccination programme in 12- to 15-year-olds is not going very well,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at University of Warwick. He added that the spread of other viruses could lead to a “perect storm” for the NHS if cases spread to older, more vulnerable adults.
He added: “With all of what that means not only again for schools, but also for overwhelming the NHS ... then the worry is that autumn and winter are going to get very, very messy.”
5 million yet to take up coronavirus booster vaccine
Almost 5 million people are at a greater risk of catching Covid as they have yet to receive their booster jabs, health officials and experts have warned.
Under government guidance, those aged over 50 and vulnerable groups who were double vaccinated at least six months ago are eligible for a third dose, but there are fears that poor communications around the programme and logistical complications could be hindering uptake, writes Samuel Lovett.
Although vaccine coverage is high across the UK, infection rates are returning to those seen during the winter wave. Some 49,156 tested positive for Covid on Monday, a weekly rise of 22 per cent and the highest figure since the end of lockdown.
Rising infections and waning immunity levels are putting the elderly and vulnerable at risk, experts say, reinforcing the need for top-up vaccines
His warning followed the comments of a government adviser who said yesterday that the NHS was facing acute pressure this winter as people’s vaccine-derived immunity began to wane.
Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of Sage, warned against complacency and said he was concerned that the UK had higher rates of hospital admission and deaths linked to Covid-19 than other European nations.
“Whenever we approach a winter period we expect respiratory virus infections to increase, so I think it’s very important that we go into that with as high a level of population immunity, especially in elderly and clinically vulnerable groups, as possible,” he said.
