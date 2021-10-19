✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

New coronavirus cases have surged to almost 50,000 a day in the UK following children’s return to school, leading one expert to warn the country may face a “very, very messy” winter.

Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European nations and have leapt more 60 per cent in the last month. Monday’s infection tally of 49,156 was the highest since 17 July.

“It is clear that the vaccination programme in 12- to 15-year-olds is not going very well,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at University of Warwick. He added that the spread of other viruses could lead to a “perect storm” for the NHS if cases spread to older, more vulnerable adults.

He added: “With all of what that means not only again for schools, but also for overwhelming the NHS ... then the worry is that autumn and winter are going to get very, very messy.”