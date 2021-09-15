Covid UK news – live: ‘Tens of thousands’ of deaths still possible, but ministers say tough rules are Plan B
Tens of thousands more deaths from coronavirus are still possible in the UK, a Sage expert has warned.
Professor Andrew Hayward told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve moved away from a situation where there’s a potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths to a situation where we may still see tens of thousands of deaths.”
The warning came as Boris Johnson refused to rule out a face-mask mandate and vaccine passports as part of a “plan B” to tackle a potential infection surge this winter.
While booster vaccines will be offered to all over-50s at the start of autumn, advisers have warned ministers must not wait to implement additional measures if needed.
Sir Patrick Vallance told a news briefing on Tuesday: “When you make a move, you have to go earlier than you think you want to, you have to go harder than you think you want to and you have to make sure you have got the right geographical coverage.”
Government’s ‘plan B’ to tackle rising cases may include vaccine passports and masks
Boris Johnson has said it is “not sensible” to rule out vaccine passports, which may be necessary along with masks and a return working from home as part of the government’s “plan B” to tackle rising cases in autumn.
Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed all over-50s in the UK - as well as those in other vulnerable groups - would be offered a booster shot to maintain protection levels as the country enters the autumn.
But, if the situation significantly worsens, a contingency plan has been drawn up to avoid any future lockdowns.
Mr Johnson said the government’s plan B had “a number of different shots in the locker” with which it could respond if cases started rising.
“You wouldn’t necessarily play them all at once, far from it, you would want to do things in a graduated way,” he said.
“We’re now in a situation when because so many of the population have some degree of immunity, smaller changes in the way we’re asking people to behave can have a bigger impact.”
Speaking on Sky News this morning, health secretary Sajid Javid said plan B could be triggered by a new variant of concern, pressures on the NHS and the level of hospitalisation.
However, he declined to put a number on how many cases or admissions would trigger plan B.
