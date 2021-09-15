✕ Close Covid Plan B might be needed because of Delta variant, Chris Whitty warns

Tens of thousands more deaths from coronavirus are still possible in the UK, a Sage expert has warned.

Professor Andrew Hayward told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve moved away from a situation where there’s a potential for hundreds of thousands of deaths to a situation where we may still see tens of thousands of deaths.”

The warning came as Boris Johnson refused to rule out a face-mask mandate and vaccine passports as part of a “plan B” to tackle a potential infection surge this winter.

While booster vaccines will be offered to all over-50s at the start of autumn, advisers have warned ministers must not wait to implement additional measures if needed.

Sir Patrick Vallance told a news briefing on Tuesday: “When you make a move, you have to go earlier than you think you want to, you have to go harder than you think you want to and you have to make sure you have got the right geographical coverage.”