Covid news – live: Fears England has ‘lost message’ as Europe death toll ‘could rise by 500,000’ by spring
Follow the latest news on the Covid pandemic
England has “lost the message” over Covid, scientific advisers and experts have warned, saying communication over basic advice - including hand-washing and avoiding crowded spaces - has slipped.
They urged Downing Street to take the virus “more seriously” as the country heads into winter.
Further afield, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said there could be 500,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by spring if the current trajectory continues.
“That’s really worrisome,” Robb Butler, WHO Europe’s executive director, told Sky News.
‘Worrisome’ projection of 500,000 more deaths in Europe by spring
A World Health Organisation official said 500,000 more Covid deaths in Europe was projected by next spring if things continue the way they are.
He made the comments to Sky News this morning:
‘We’ve lost the message’
Ministers in England have “lost the message” over Covid-19, scientific advisers and leading experts have claimed.
Their warning came on the same day that the devolved nations strengthened their own strategies against the virus.
Samuel Lovett and Anna Isaac have more:
Ministers have ‘lost the message’ over Covid, advisers and scientists warn
Experts believe that messaging around basic measures such as mask-wearing has slipped
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the latest news on the Covid pandemic.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies