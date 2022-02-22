Covid news - live: Ending rules ‘neglects most vulnerable’, BMA warns as Javid admits virus ‘not done with us’
Scientists ‘certain’ there will be new variants that could be ‘worse than Omicron,’ PM warns
The prime minister has admitted today “is not the day we can declare victory over Covid”, even acknowledging the virus is “not going away yet” – hours after he announced an end to all restrictions in England over the coming weeks.
Addressing the nation from Downing Street, Boris Johnson warned the pandemic was not over but insisted the fact rules could end at all was good news. “I do believe this is a moment of pride for our nation and a source of hope for all that we can achieve in the years to come,” he said.
Changes to the rules include an end to mandatory self-isolation for anyone testing positive in England, with people instead being told to exercise “personal responsibility” from Thursday. From 1 April, free universal Covid testing will also end – something health experts have warned could threaten the safety of those most at-risk.
Outlining his living with Covid plan earlier, the PM said testing had become “much less valuable” in restricting the spread of Covid and that the £2bn-a-month cost of the system meant the government had to “scale back” what it could offer.
Iran returns 820,000 donated vaccines
Iran has returned 820,000 Covid vaccine doses back to Poland because they were manufactured in the US.
Mohammad Hashemi, a senior official with Iran’s health ministry was quoted as saying by state media that Poland donated about a million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Iran.
He added that when the vaccines arrived in Iran “we found out that 820,000 doses of them which were imported from Poland were from the United States.”
He said that after coordination with the Polish ambassador to Iran, “it was decided that the vaccines would be returned.”
New Zealand PM says will lift Covid restrictions only when country is ‘well beyond’ Omicron peak
New Zealand announced on Monday that it will lift Covid vaccine mandates and social distancing measures only when the country gets “well beyond” the Omicron outbreak’s peak.
PM Jacinda Ardern said: “It’s likely then, that very soon, we will all know people who have Covid or we will potentially get it ourselves.”
She added: “So far, that plan is working. We had 46 cases per 100,000 people compared to 367 in New South Wales, and 660 in Victoria, at the same point in the outbreak.
“If we hadn’t had vaccine passes, as we managed Delta, we would have had to instead use more general restrictions across the whole population. They have always been the least bad option. But while they have been necessary, as I’ve always said, they have also been temporary,” the PM added.
She, however, added that “they will remain important in some areas though, for some time.”
EU expecting Novavax deliveries this week
The European Union and the German government said on Monday that they are expecting the delivery of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine this week.
German health ministry spokesperson said that “we assume that over the coming week vaccinations can begin in the federal states.”
The EU spokesperson also said that they are expecting deliveries of Nuvaxovid over the course of this week.
The Novavax vaccine was supposed to be available in January but was delayed due to some regulatory delays.
Reuters reported that EU countries have ordered 27 million doses for the first quarter of this year of a contract for 100 million vaccines and another 100 million optional.
Bulgarian prime minister says green certificate no longer required to enter public places
Bulgaria’s prime minister announced that the “green certificate” — that was required to enter public places including restaurants and malls — shall no longer be required in the country from 20 March.
PM Kiril Petkov said on Monday: “We managed to pass through the Omicron wave without massive closures of schools or businesses.
Our forecasts show that around 20 March it would be possible to end all restrictions in the country linked to the Green Certificate.”The country will begin to ease out the Covid restrictions from 24 February, it was reported.
Business leaders warn Boris Johnson of economic damage over lifting of restrictions
Business leaders and unions in the UK have expressed their unhappiness with PM Boris Johnson doing away with free Covid tests and his new policy on sick pay and said that this will discourage workers from self-isolating and could “damage the economy.”
Matthew Fell, chief policy director at the Confederation of British Industry, said: “While free testing cannot continue for ever, there is a balance to be struck between confidence-building and cost-cutting.”
He added: “Mass lateral flow testing has kept our economy open and firms continue to believe the economic benefits far outweigh the costs.”
Frances O’Grady, the Trades Union Congress general secretary, said: “Charging for Covid tests in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is a crazy decision.”
She added: “Ministers have been warned again and again by unions, businesses and public health experts not to scrap free Covid tests. But they have ignored these pleas.”
Watch: PM announces legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday
Disabled people ‘abandoned’ by PM’s living with Covid plan
The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.
The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation, PA reports.
Phillip Anderson, head of policy at the MS Society, said the Prime Minister’s plan “fails to give a credible explanation of how over 500,000 immunocompromised people, including some with MS, can live safely alongside the virus”.
Immunocompromised and disabled people ‘abandoned’ by end of Covid restrictions
Charities have warned that the development will result in people ‘living with fear’.
Teachers criticise ‘rushed’ plan by PM to end Covid rules
Teachers’ leaders have criticised Boris Johnson’s living with Covid plan in England, criticising its lack of detailed guidance for schools, with the plans described as more of a “headlong rush” out of restrictions as opposed to a “sensibly phased approach”.
Boris Johnson told the Commons earlier: “From today we’re removing the guidance for staff and students in most education and childcare settings to undertake twice weekly asymptomatic testing.”
But teachers’ leaders and school leaders have said the announcement could cause further disruption to education, and create conflict between schools and parents.
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said that “it is not the case that we have defeated Covid, nor that everyone can ‘live’ with it”. She said that government attendance data showed the “high disruption caused by illness and isolation” and that although the Omicron variant had “faded” across the population, “it is nonetheless a presence in schools”.
Dr Bousted said that schools needed to know whether chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and the chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance supported the move to end isolation for those testing positive with Covid, which will come into place from Thursday.
“It is vital that public health, not political considerations, decide that date. We also want to know if the Government is planning any further investment in measures such as improved ventilation,” she said.
Meanwhile, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, added that where Covid was concerned, “saying that it is at an end does not make it so”. He added the announcement felt like a “headlong rush”, not a “sensibly phased approach”.
“Staff and pupils are often absent not just because they test positive but because they are actually ill with the coronavirus and this will obviously not abate if there is more transmission,” he said.
Additional reporting by PA
Cartoon: Nobody knows if it’s OK to end Covid isolation– least of all the PM
It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease, says our political sketch writer Tom Peck.
Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it? Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?
The answer is, I don’t know. And you don’t know either. No one does. And therein lies, yet again, the problem. He may be doing the right thing. He may be engaging in life endangering opportunism. But no one can know for sure, not even Nadine Dorries, because there is not a soul left in the country who truly believes a word he says.
Read the rest:
Nobody knows if it’s OK to end Covid isolation – least of all the PM | Tom Peck
He may be doing the right thing. He may be engaging in life endangering opportunism. But no one can know for sure, because there is not a soul left in the country who truly believes a word he says
Over-75s to be offered another Covid booster in spring
People at higher risk from Covid will be offered a fourth dose of a vaccine from spring, the government has confirmed.
Over-75s and vulnerable younger people will be offered a second booster jab to help protect against severe symptoms, as revealed on Sunday by The Independent. The government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised an additional booster, for over-75s and people aged over 12 who are immunocompromised, should be offered the jab six months after their last vaccine.
The vaccines used in the spring programme will be the 50mcg Moderna vaccine or 30mcg Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for adults aged 18 and over, writes our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas.
Over-75 and vulnerable to be offered another Covid booster in spring
A further booster jab for vulnerable in autumn 2022 is likely to be needed, says the JCVI
