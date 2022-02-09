Covid news – live: Number of daily deaths still ‘staggering’ as holidays to Spain cancelled over vaccine rules
Coronavirus numbers in the UK are still “absolutely staggering” senior advisor to the World Health Organisation director-general has said.
Asked whether the premise of learning to live with the virus was dangerous, Dr Bruce Aylward pointed to the two million daily cases and 5,000 daily deaths still being recorded.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “The numbers are absolutely staggering, and what we’re learning to live with is not just this virus, but what should be an unacceptable burden of disease, an unacceptable number of deaths every single day, especially when there are the tools to stop or at least slow this thing, manage it, control it.”
Meanwhile, UK families are cancelling their half-term holidays to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands in droves as new rules were implemented meaning children over the age of 12 would need to be double-vaccinated to enter.
According to the BBC, hoteliers are calling on the government to relax the rules after some have lost out out on “millions” in trade.
Number of Covid deaths ‘unacceptable’ warns WHO advisor
“But you can’t do it with only half of the world protected, half of the world testing.
“You need that 16 billion dollar investment. It’s an extremely good buy to get out of this pandemic, or at least the acute phase.”
“That sounds like a lot of money, but it is less than what the world is losing every single month right now,” he said.
CDC warns against dropping mask mandates in schools
With the US still recording 1.86 million cases a week, “now is not the moment” to drop mask mandates in schools and public places, the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky told Reuters that her agency’s guidance has not changed.
“I know people are interested in taking masks off. I too am interested. That would be one marker that we have much of the pandemic behind us,”Ms Walenksy said.
“Right now our CDC guidance has not changed ... We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”
“We have and continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission - that is essentially everywhere in the country in public indoor settings,” she said.
She said she sees the ongoing health crisis becoming endemic when infections are at a steady rate.
She is “cautiously optimistic” that Covid infections in the US will decline below crisis levels, but added, “we’re not there right now.”
Trump tells Joe Rogan to ‘stop apologising’ over vaccine misinformation row
Donald Trump has urged popular podcast host Joe Rogan not to back down amid a wave of backlash against Spotify for the spread of Covid misinformation on his platform.
In a statement issued on Monday night, Mr Trump wrote that the host should shrug off the attacks against him and resist efforts to silence him or change his ways.
“How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.
Canada truckers protest threatens trade with US
Protesting truckers have blocked a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada, raising worries among Canadian politicians about the economic impact of the disruptions.
The truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, which carries 25 per cent of all trade between Canada and the US.
Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra said the blockade could have serious implications on the economy and supply chains.
“I’ve already heard from automakers and food grocers. This is really a serious cause for concern,” he said.
Protesters also closed another important US-Canada border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.
In Monday’s address, prime minister Justin Trudeau called the protesters “a few people shouting and waving swastikas” and said they do not define Canadians. His comments came after some raised flags with Nazi symbols in the initial days of protest.
‘VIP lane’ for PPE contracts bigger than government admits, says campaign group
A new report by a legal campaign group has claimed that the list of companies given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts is bigger than what Boris Johnson’s government has previously admitted.
The Good Law Project has said it had been leaked internal documents showing that another 18 companies – awarded almost £1bn in PPE contracts between them – were also referred to as “VIPs”.
