UK travellers are cancelling holidays to Spain over new vaccination rules (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Coronavirus numbers in the UK are still “absolutely staggering” senior advisor to the World Health Organisation director-general has said.

Asked whether the premise of learning to live with the virus was dangerous, Dr Bruce Aylward pointed to the two million daily cases and 5,000 daily deaths still being recorded.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “The numbers are absolutely staggering, and what we’re learning to live with is not just this virus, but what should be an unacceptable burden of disease, an unacceptable number of deaths every single day, especially when there are the tools to stop or at least slow this thing, manage it, control it.”

Meanwhile, UK families are cancelling their half-term holidays to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands in droves as new rules were implemented meaning children over the age of 12 would need to be double-vaccinated to enter.

According to the BBC, hoteliers are calling on the government to relax the rules after some have lost out out on “millions” in trade.