✕ Close Related video: WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections

Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.

Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”

Meanwhile, a Covid pill developed by Pfizer has been approved by the UK medicines regulator for use in people who are most at risk of developing serious disease. A total of 2.75 million doses of the oral pill Paxlovid are expected to be delivered to the UK throughout 2022.