Covid news - live: Regular vaccines predicted for 2022 as Pfizer pill approved for use in UK
Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.
Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.
Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”
Meanwhile, a Covid pill developed by Pfizer has been approved by the UK medicines regulator for use in people who are most at risk of developing serious disease. A total of 2.75 million doses of the oral pill Paxlovid are expected to be delivered to the UK throughout 2022.
“Final data from our Phase 2/3 trial in high-risk participants confirmed the overwhelming efficacy of Paxlovid in reducing the risk of hospitalisation by nearly 90 per cent compared to placebo when treated within both three and five days of symptom onset and no deaths. We are pleased that the UK government recognizes the importance of this potential treatment option,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO at Pfizer.
New restrictions ‘may be needed at pace’, says chief executive of NHS Providers
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, the group which represents health trusts in England, said that additional restrictions “may be needed at pace if the evidence warrants it”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is the government who sets the rules on restrictions, not the NHS, and we know that the Government has set a high threshold on introducing new restrictions,” said Mr Hopson.
“So, on that basis, trust leaders can see why the government is arguing that, in the absence of a surge of seriously ill older patients coming into hospital, that threshold hasn’t yet been crossed.
“But we still don’t know if a surge will come, and indeed we are exactly talking about the preparations we are making for that surge right now.
“So, in terms of restrictions, I think we are in exactly the same place we’ve been for the past fortnight, which is the government needs to be ready to introduce tighter restrictions at real speed should they be needed.”
Proportion of patients waiting to be handed from ambulance to A&E falls
The proportion of patients waiting at least half an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England fell last week.
A total of 11,088 delays of 30 minutes or more were recorded across all acute trusts in the week to 26 December, representing 13 per cent of all arrivals, according to NHS England figures.
This is down from 20 per cent of arrivals in the week to 19 December.
Some 4 per cent of arrivals last week (2,946) took more than 60 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, down from 7 per cent in the previous week.
A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department, but staff were not available to complete the handover.
Only a ‘whiff of infected breath’ enough to catch Omicron
Professor Peter Openshaw also told BBC Breakfast you only need to be exposed to “a whiff of infected breath” to catch the most transmissible variant of coronavirus - Omicron.
He said: “Omicron is so infectious.
“We’re lucky really that it wasn’t this infectious when it first moved into human-to-human transmission.
“We’ve had several iterations of this virus going through different stages of its evolution.
“It has ended up being so infectious that it almost needs just a whiff of infected breath and you could get infected.
“We’re in a relatively good position in countries like the UK but I think you have to remember that in many parts of the world the vaccination rates are only about 5%, and they’re being exposed to this very infectious virus with very little protection.”
NHS likely to be overwhelmed by Covid ‘quite quickly'
A leading scientist has said it is likely that the NHS will be overwhelmed by the spread of Omicron.
Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told BBC Breakfast: “I think we haven’t quite reached the threshold that was set by Government in terms of the NHS being overwhelmed, but it looks like that will be reached quite quickly.
“What I’m very concerned about is our NHS staff, my dear colleagues who have worked so, so hard all through the repeated waves of this infection. How are they going to cope?”
Lateral flow test supply ‘still very patchy'
National Pharmacy Association chairman Andrew Lane said more lateral flow tests are being distributed to pharmacies but supply is “still very patchy” and he expects the test packs to be picked up “within the first few hours” of them being delivered today.
He added that pharmacy staff are facing abuse from patients frustrated by being unable to find a test.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Lane said: “I spoke to the managing director of Alliance Healthcare who are our wholesalers that distribute the tests into pharmacies, and she assured me that they are putting out two million a day and we are starting to see that come through.
“It is still very patchy though, so I will say that not every pharmacy today will have a box but most pharmacies in the country will be having a box so we just ask the public to persevere, and also treat us with respect.
“We have had a lot of abuse over the last couple of weeks when the tests haven’t been there, but teams are doing their very best to help the public with this.”
Hospitalised patients up 40% in a week
The number of coronavirus patients in UK hospitals has jumped by more than 40 per cent in a week to the highest number sinc 2 March, according to government data up to 29 December.
In England alone, the number of patients in hospital has climbed to its highest level since February, relating to when the country was under a strict lockdown.
Scientists worried about long-term consequences of Covid
Scientists are worried about the long-term consequences of coronavirus, particularly for people who are not vaccinated, Professor Peter Openshaw has said.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) member said: “I do think that the green shoots of good news are there in terms of the way in which the virus is evolving and probably becoming less able to cause a severe acute disease.
“I think what worries me particularly is what’s going to be the long-term consequences of this infection which may take years to emerge - particularly in those who are unvaccinated and don’t have protection.”
He added: “But I think it’s fantastic that vaccines were developed so quickly and these vaccines are so much more effective than we ever anticipated they would be in the very early stages of the pandemic.”
Hospital suspends visiting ‘to protect staff and patients'
Northampton General Hospital has suspended visitors to protect the “wellbeing and safety of all our people, including patients and colleagues”.
The hospital management team said in a statement it had been a “difficult decision” and it was “fully aware of the impact suspending visiting has on our patients and those close to them”.
