With a new Covid variant quietly gaining ground across the UK, questions are once again being asked about how prepared we really are – and whether the hard-won lessons of the pandemic are already fading from view.

Dubbed NB.1.8.1, or “Nimbus”, the latest strain is now spreading internationally and has triggered a noticeable uptick in UK hospital admissions and confirmed cases.

Though early data suggests it does not cause more severe illness than previous variants, GPs have flagged a distinctive symptom: a “razor blade” sore throat described by some as intensely painful.

The World Health Organisation says approved vaccines remain effective against Nimbus. But with cases up nearly 7 per cent in a week and hospitals seeing a 10 per cent rise in Covid-related admissions, some experts are urging renewed caution, particularly for vulnerable groups and the immunocompromised.

Despite the uptick in cases, there’s been little public discussion of precautions like mask-wearing, isolation or staying at home. With guidance now unclear and testing scaled back, many people aren’t sure whether the old rules still apply – or if anyone expects them to.

So what does this moment say about where we are now, and whether we’ve truly learned from the past?

For some, the quieter response to the Nimbus variant reflects a more balanced, less reactive approach than the urgency of 2020. But others see it as a sign of fading vigilance, with mixed messaging, reduced isolation advice, and falling testing rates pointing to a country more complacent than prepared.

Have we struck the right balance between vigilance and normality? Or are we at risk of repeating old mistakes?

