Australia has recorded its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 74 deaths recorded nationwide in the last 24 hours as it suffers its worst outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The states that recorded the most deaths are New South Wales at 36, Victoria, which reported 22 deaths and Queensland reported 16.

“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing, adding that hospitals can still cope with the rising number of admissions.

“Despite the challenges, they are not unique to the rest of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria on Tuesday declared a “code brown” in hospitals, typically reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that would give hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were signs that New South Wales’ infection rate was peaking and Victoria was near a plateau.

It is the first time the emergency has been activated in multiple hospitals across the state.

Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a “significant number” of the country’s hospital admissions.