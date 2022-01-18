Covid news - live: Australia sees deadliest day of the pandemic with 74 deaths
Follow latest updates
Australia has recorded its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 74 deaths recorded nationwide in the last 24 hours as it suffers its worst outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The states that recorded the most deaths are New South Wales at 36, Victoria, which reported 22 deaths and Queensland reported 16.
“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing, adding that hospitals can still cope with the rising number of admissions.
“Despite the challenges, they are not unique to the rest of the world,” he said.
Meanwhile, Victoria on Tuesday declared a “code brown” in hospitals, typically reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that would give hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were signs that New South Wales’ infection rate was peaking and Victoria was near a plateau.
It is the first time the emergency has been activated in multiple hospitals across the state.
Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a “significant number” of the country’s hospital admissions.
Australia records deadliest day of the pandemic
Australia reported a record high of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday with its second-largest state declaring an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage.
The 74 deaths occurred in its three most populous states. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on 4 September 2020.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were signs that New South Wales’ infection rate was peaking and Victoria was near a plateau.
The New South Wales government has ruled out a return to lockdown to counter the highly contagious omicron variant.
Another lockdown would have “substantial consequences for men and women right across the state in terms of being able to provide food on the table for their family,” state Premier Domonic Perrottet told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” Mr Perrottet said during a media briefing, adding that hospitals can still cope with the rising number of admissions.
“Despite the challenges, they are not unique to the rest of the world,” he said.
Victoria declared an emergency for hospitals in its state capital, Melbourne, and several regional hospitals from midday on Wednesday because of staff shortages and a surge in patient admissions. About 5,000 staff are absent because they are either infected or were in close contact with an infected person.
“We’ve reached a point in our healthcare system where it’s juggling extreme workforce shortages. alongside a vast number of patients with Covid-19 who require hospitalisation, alongside that an extraordinary workforce that are absolutely exhausted,” Acting Health Minister James Merlino said.
It is the first time the emergency has been activated in multiple hospitals across the state.
Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a “significant number” of the country’s hospital admissions.
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for rolling updates and statistics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies