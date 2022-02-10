Scientists have come down heavily on Boris Johnson for his surprise move to end all domestic Covid restrictions in England, calling it an experiment that will be either “very brave or very stupid”.
This comes after the prime minister announced that the legal requirements on self-isolation could end as early as this month, and not at the end of March as stated earlier — a move scientists are not openly backing.
The early end to Covid restrictions in England could mean people will not be required to self-isolate, wear masks in hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies. It could also end the mandate of wearing masks in schools and shutting down of premises in case of outbreaks.
Several European nations like Greece, Portugal and France have also eased Covid travel restrictions.
Official data released this week showed that death rates have dipped below the five-year average during January, even as Omicron wreaked havoc in the country.
Close to 5,000 people died across England and Wales in January, contrary to a higher figure expected in the time of coronavirus outbreak.
Scientists say Boris Johnson playing ‘fast and loose’ with people’s health
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of playing ‘fast and loose with people’s health’ as he moved to end Covid-19 restrictions as early as this month’s end, contrary to plans of ending them in March.
Scientists who have questioned the move are calling the decision an experiment that could go on to be either “very brave or very stupid”.
Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, called the move “an experiment which will either be shown to be very brave or very stupid – but nobody knows for sure what the result will be”.
Only the guidelines which require people to stay home after testing positive — akin to after contracting any infectious disease —will be in place, in the new set of guidelines.
This will not be legally enforceable.
My colleagues Samuel Lovett and Ashley Cowburn have the full report here.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Covid-19 pandemic for Thursday, 10 February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies