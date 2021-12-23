In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.

That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.

Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded indoor venues and work from home, according to official advice.

Those whose tests are still positive on day six or seven must continue to isolate.

Citizens are asked to report their lateral flow test results to the government to help track the disease’s spread but are not legally obliged to do so.

The revised guidance applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status or which strain of Covid-19 they may have contracted. The revision also applies retroactively to anyone who is currently in the midst of quarantining.

Those who are not double-jabbed and come into contact with an infected person must still self-isolate for the full 10 days but those who are vaccinated and encounter the virus do not have to isolate but are advised to take lateral flows daily for the next week.

Should one of those come back positive, indicating a “breakthrough” case, the patient should isolate for the full 10 days and seek a PCR test to verify the result.

Health secretary Sajid Javid introduced the change during a hospital visit on Wednesday by explaining that it was intended to cut disruption as the Omicron variant continues to drive up daily case numbers, adding that the decision had been made with the approval of the government’s scientific advisers.

Staff shortages are already creating problems in workplaces across the country and the government is keen to avoid a repeat of the “pingdemic” experienced in the summer when the overzealous NHS Test and Trace app was firing out notifications ordering people to self-isolate and inadvertently causing chaos.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the revised guidelines were based on updated medical advice and would “help break chains of transmission” while reducing “the impact on lives and livelihoods”.

In Scotland, you are required to self-isolate for 10 days if you or anyone in your household tests positive for Covid or if you are an unvaccinated adult who is a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

If you develop symptoms or are fully-vaccinated but come into close contact with a positive case, you must take a PCR test.

In Wales, you are required to self-isolate for 10 days if you test positive for Covid yourself, are not fully-vaccinated but live with someone who tests positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone taken ill.

While awaiting the result of a PCR test having developed symptoms, you must self-isolate - and the vaccinated can take daily lateral flow tests during that time, in line with England.

In Northern Ireland, like Wales, you are required to self-isolate for 10 days if you test positive for Covid yourself, are not fully-vaccinated but live with someone who tests positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone taken ill. You will be asked to take a PCR test on days two and eight of the duration.

Again, like Wales, you should self-isolate while awaiting test results if you have developed symptoms or are fully-vaccinated but a close contact of a positive case. If you subsequently test negative, you are still advised to take lateral flows for 10 days from the date of your last meeting with the infected party.

Under-18s are not required to self-isolate after contact with a positive case, even if they are unvaccinated, but should seek a PCR test.