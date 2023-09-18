FDA approves updated Moderna and Pfizer Covid boosters set to arrive soon as cases rise: Latest
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna designed to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and are expected to be made available later this week.
Health officials say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now sign off on it amid rising cases of Covid across the US.
Last week Moderna released a statemen saying the company’s updated boosters are expected to work well against the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola”.
Covid-19 case counts are rising across the US, and public health authorities are monitoring the worrisome new variant. Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Doctors warned that Pirola may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
CDC Covid tracker
18,871 hospitalisations from 27 August to 2 September
DeSantis slams Trump for the way he managed Covid
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticised the way former president Donald Trump handled the Covid-19 pandemic when the virus first swept through the US in a new interview with Fox News Radio.
The governor called on the former administration to “own what they did”, per reporting from The Hill.
In 2020, then president Trump publicly suggested injecting disinfectants like bleach into humans to combat the virus. In December of that year, he also said it was “terrific” that 15 per cent of Americans had already had Covid. At that time, the daily death toll from Covid-19 in the US had exceeded 2,000 people, as The Independent previously reported.
DeSantis has argued that the US should not have enacted the restrictions that were put in place at the start of the pandemic to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Health authorities urge Americans to protect themselves during cold and flu season
The majority of Americans ignored the bivalent boosters released in September 2022 that were meant to protect them from Covid during the 2022-2023 cold and flu season.
Only a quarter of US adults got the shot, according to data from KFF, a health policy research group. As Dr William Schaffner, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, recently told The Independent, last year’s vaccine was “underutilised and under-accepted”.
But experts are hoping for a better response this year: The CDC is recommending the new vaccines for everyone six months and up. CDC Director Dr Mandy Cohen has said the new vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from severe disease from Covid this fall and winter.
Free vaccines to be made available to uninsured New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, city says
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted an update on vaccine availability Thursday.
The updated Covid vaccines should be more accessible, experts say
The cost of the new Covid vaccines may prohibit some people from getting them, experts are warning. Pfizer and BioNTech set their price at $120, and Moderna doses will be $129. Novavax shots will be $130 per dose, according to reporting from Reuters
Some have argued that the US government should have asked Moderna and Pfizer for price caps on the vaccine, given that the government funded research that led to the development of the shots. Peter Maybarduk, an advocate that works with an organisation called Public Citizen, based in Washington, recently suggested this to KFF Health News. He added that prices for this round of vaccine increased steeply: The last shots were $20 and $30 a dose. “If these vaccines had been kept the same price, what decisions would be made to expand the response?” Maybarduk said.
Eris grows more dominant in the US, CDC data show
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EG.5 variant, sometimes called “Eris”, is becoming more prominent in the US.
By 16 September, the variant, a descendant of Omicron, will be responsible for 24.5 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per the data. That’s up from 22.3 per cent of cases at the start of the month, on 2 September.
