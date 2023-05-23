World must prepare for disease more deadlier than Covid, WHO chief warns

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday that the planet needs to prepare for a disease even deadlier than Covid-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO’s annual health assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, that it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next pandemic.

The director-general warned nation states they cannot “kick this can down the road” and that the next global disease was bound to “come knocking”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when?”

He added: “The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains. And the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains.”

The 10-day annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, which coincides with the body’s 75th anniversary, is set to address global health challenges including future pandemics.

The WHO’s 194 member states are currently negotiating reforms to the binding rules that fix their obligations in the event of an international health threat.

They are also drafting a broader pandemic treaty which is up for ratification next year.

“A commitment from this generation (to a pandemic accord) is important, because it is this generation that experienced how awful a small virus could be,” said Tedros.

The warning from the WHO’s director-general comes just weeks after the health agency said that Covid-19 was no longer a global emergency.

The health body said countries should now manage the virus that killed more than 6.9 million people.

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier this month, adding that the end of the emergency did not mean Covid was over as a global health threat.

The Covid death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, 2023, according to WHO data.

This reflects widespread vaccination, availability of better treatments and a level of population immunity from prior infections.

“The battle is not over. We still have weaknesses and those weaknesses that we still have in our system will be exposed by this virus or another virus. And it needs to be fixed,” said the WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan.

The WHO’s declaration comes just four months after China ended its prolonged severe Covid restrictions and was hit by a big surge in infections.

Additional reporting by agencies