Matt Hancock clashes with reporter during podcast appearance: ‘Don’t interrupt me’

Matt Hancock clashed with a journalist during an appearance on The News Agents podcast.

During a discussion with host Jon Sopel, the former health secretary shut down an interruption from Global reporter Lewis Goodall, who accused him of breaking his own Covid lockdown rules.

“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to: I’m a human being,” Mr Hancock said.

He then went on to add that he is “not interested” in having people “go over old coals”.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right because we are humans too.”

