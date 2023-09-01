Covid variant Eris causes summer surge as mask mandate returns spark debate – latest
New Covid vaccine that targets Omicron variant expected to be made available in September
CDC Data Confirms Covid-19 Hospital Admissions Climb Per Capita
A mini-wave of Covid cases has swept across parts of the US causing hospitalisations to increase by 39 per cent since the end of July.
The wave is being fueled by the newest dominant variant EG.5, nicknamed “Eris”, which is a subvariant of Omicron.
Eris was first detected in the US in April and contains a mutation that helps it evade antibodies from previous infections or vaccinations. Despite this, the subvariant does not seem to cause any more severe illness than previous strains and responds to treatment medications.
The rise in cases has caused several schools and healthcare companies to reinstate mask mandates leading to fierce debate.
Vaccine developers are now working to update and test a new Covid booster that will target Omicron specifically which experts say could help reduce the spread of the new variant and prevent severe illness
Officials in the Center for Disease Control (CDC) believe the new vaccine will be available in mid-late September once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
CDC Covid tracker
15,067 hospitalisations from 13 August to 19 August
Eris symptoms can appear like a cold or allergies
Symptoms of the new Covid variant, nicknamed “Eris”, seemingly mimic similar Omicron symptoms which can be confused for a cold or allergies.
In an initial report, the World Health Organization (WHO) said while the variant seems to be spreading quickly, “there are no reports of elevated disease severity associated with this variant.”
The most commonly reported symptoms appear to be similar to an upper respiratory infection like a sore throat, cough, congestion and runny nose.
Dr Kristina K Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases told Health that “some people even said they thought they had allergies.”
White House encourages people to get vaccinated this fall
Can dogs really detect Covid-19 infections faster
Dogs can detect Covid-19 faster and more accurately than a PCR test, a new study shows.
Researchers looked at the ability of canines to recognise the virus and its variants, even when they are obscured by other viruses, like those from common colds and flu.
Long Covid ‘brain fog’ can last for years, scientists find
Brain fog associated with long Covid may last for years, new research has suggested.
Patients who suffered Covid-19 symptoms for 12 weeks were worst affected by the disease in terms of their memory, attention, reasoning and processing speed, according to a study of 3,000 people.
Rebecca Thomas reports:
Covid and flu autumn jabs sped up as fears grow over new BA.2.86 variant
The roll-out of flu and Covid-19 vaccines for autumn has been sped up as fears grow over the new BA.2.86 coronavirus variant.
Vaccinations are now set to start on 11 September in England, with adult care home residents and those most at risk, those aged 65 and over, and health and social care staff and carers, to receive their jabs first.
The annual flu vaccine will also be given to these groups at the same time, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
The roll-out of flu vaccines was originally planned to begin in October – a month later than planned – to coincide with the roll-out of Covid booster jabs. But GP practices warned the delay would cause “chaos” and put vulnerable people at risk ahead of a difficult winter.
What is the new Covid variant BA.2.86
Cases of a new variant of Covid-19 that has a larger number of mutations than normal have sparked fears of a wave of infections this summer.
The variant, known as BA.2.86, is being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation.
The first case of the strain in the UK was detected in London and announced on Friday. It is the fifth case found worldwide so far, with others recently found in Denmark, Israel and the US.
The WHO and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) placed BA.2.86 on their monitoring lists on Thursday as hospital admissions for Covid continue to rise in the UK.
Nearly 2 million deaths followed China’s abrupt end to Covid restrictions – study
China‘s abrupt decision to end its stringent Covid-19 restrictions led to nearly two million excess deaths in just two months, according to a new US study.
The study by the federally-funded Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle found an estimated 1.87 million excess deaths from all causes occurred among people over 30 years of age between December 2022 and January 2023.
The paper, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, said that the deaths were observed in all provinces in mainland China except Tibet.
China in December last year removed its “zero-Covid”, which aimed at stopping the spread of virus by imposing strict lockdowns, mass testing and other regulations.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox pulls out of event after getting Covid
Brian Cox, the star of the hit show Succession, said he has contracted Covid-19, again.
Cox, who was meant to attend the March and Rally for Independent Scotland in the EU, and give a speech, was forced to pull out of the event.
“I am absolutely gutted to have to miss the Believe in Scotland rally which seems to be building into a pivotal moment for the independence movement,” Cox said, according to The National.
“I was looking forward tremendously to joining the grassroots independence organisers and supporters and an inspiring list of speakers on Saturday for this positive celebration of the independence movement. I would very much like to attend the Believe in Scotland March and Rally planned for early next year so I will work with the organisers to fit that into my schedule,” he added.
X community note fact-checks Trump claims of Covid lockdown
Martha McHardy reports:
The decision follows warnings by GPs that delays to the flu vaccine rollout would cause ‘chaos’
