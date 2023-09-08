New Covid variant ‘Pirola’ sparks case rise across US and Canada as Moderna shares vaccine update – latest
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
Moderna released a statement Wednesday saying the company’s updated boosters are expected to work well against the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola”.
Covid-19 case counts are rising across the US, and public health authorities are monitoring the worrisome new variant. Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Doctors warned that Pirola may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
“Such a high number of mutations is notable,” infectious disease specialist Dr Scott Roberts said. “When we went from [Omicron variant] XBB.1.5 to [Eris] EG.5, that was maybe one or two mutations.
“But these massive shifts, which we also saw from Delta to Omicron, are worrisome.”
CDC Covid tracker
17,418 hospitalisations from 20 August to 26 August
Republicans attempt to ban masks in schools and on flights
Republican senator J.D. Vance of Ohio has introduced a bill called the “Freedom to Breathe Act”, which aims to ban mask mandates on planes and in schools.
The bill would make it impossible for airline employees to “refuse transportation to a passenger on the basis that the passenger refuses to wear a mask or comply with a mask mandate while travelling in the national airspace system”.
Infectious disease experts criticised the move. Amesh Adalja, MD, a biosecurity expert at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, tweeted, “This is just political pandering”.
President Biden continues to test negative for Covid following wife’s positive test
The White House announced Monday that Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and would isolate in the Bidens’ Rehoboth, Delaware, home. President Biden was tested Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; each test was negative.
The president is set to visit India for the Group of 20 (G20) summit and Vietnam in the coming days. So far, the White House has not announced any changes to his travel schedule.
Canadian government urges the public to take precautions to slow the spread of Covid
With Covid cases on the rise in much of Canada, officials are signalling that the public should be on alert. The government’s health authorities tweeted that residents need to be aware of the spread of respiratory viruses, including Covid, as they head into fall and spend more time indoors.
New York to make Covid tests and masks available to schools
New York state will make test kits and masks available to school districts as concerns over rising Covid-19 cases grow.
The resources will be available by request as the school year starts, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said in a statement released 5 September.
“This comes amid reports of the new BA.2.86 variant and following a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations this summer,” the statement said. It went on to say that Governor Hochul is recommending that schools follow Covid-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Frequent testing for COVID-19 is an important part of keeping our kids safe and preventing an outbreak,” she said in the statement.
CDC map shows Covid hotspots in the US
Hospital admissions from Covid infections are rising in much of the country, including parts of Florida, Alabama, Montana, Texas, and Wyoming, per the latest CDC data.
Covid cases are rising across Canada
In Canada, weekly deaths from Covid are up, as are case counts in much of the country. According to the most recent data from the Canadian government, cases are rising in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.
As of 6 September the weekly change in cases was 3,565, and there were 23,381 weekly tests reported.
President Biden will continue to travel following wife’s positive Covid test
President Biden’s plans to travel to India and Vietnam will not change, despite his wife’s recent Covid diagnosis, the White House said. He is scheduled to depart for the Group of 20 leaders’ summit Thursday.
The First Lady has remained in Delaware since testing positive and is isolating in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Andrew Feinberg reports:
No changes to Biden’s travel plans amid First Lady’s Covid bout, White House says
Mr Biden is set to travel to India on Thursday
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused of mishandling his state’s Covid response plan to benefit campaign donor
Former First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer testified Wednesday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton used his state’s Covid response plan to benefit a campaign donor in 2020, according to reporting from The Hill.
Attorney General Paxton—who could be removed from office and is facing 16 counts of official corruption—allegedly misused Texas’s Covid response plan to benefit indicted real estate investor Nate Paul, based in Austin.
During Paxton’s impeachment trial, Mateer accused him of shutting down foreclosures to protect Paul’s interests in properties across the state. This, Mateer said, was antithetical to the state’s Covid response plan, which was meant to keep churches, entertainment centres, and other establishments open during the pandemic.
US school systems are already seeing Covid disruptions
A Maryland elementary school will require students to wear masks for 10 days after multiple students tested positive for Covid, according to reporting from WUSA9.
School principal Irwin Kennedy said in a letter that at least three students had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday.
Students must wear masks unless they are eating or drinking; following the 10-day period, masks will become optional again.
Infant’s eyes change from brown to blue after taking Covid drug in Thailand
A baby’s eyes changed colour after he was given a Covid antiviral treatment that has not been authorised or approved in the US.
The six-month-old was given the drug in Thailand after he developed a cough and fever — both symptoms of Covid-19 — and tested positive for the virus.
A report on the baby’s case, published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, states that the baby was the youngest known patient to receive favipiravir, which has been studied in China, Japan, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Thailand, Iran, the UK and the US.
Favipiravir was originally designed to treat influenza, but doctors began using it to treat Covid in Wuhan, China, in 2020. It has also been used to treat Ebola.
