Covid news – live: UK move to end restrictions early ‘very brave or very stupid’, warn scientists

Arpan Rai
Friday 11 February 2022 03:11
Boris Johnson announces plan to end all Covid restrictions this month

Scientists have come down heavily on Boris Johnson for his surprise move to end all domestic Covid restrictions in England, calling it an experiment that will be either “very brave or very stupid”.

This comes after the prime minister announced that the legal requirements on self-isolation could end as early as this month, and not at the end of March as stated earlier — a move scientists are not openly backing.

The early end to Covid restrictions in England could mean people will not be required to self-isolate, wear masks in hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies. It could also end the mandate of wearing masks in schools and shutting down of premises in case of outbreaks.

Several European nations like Greece, Portugal and France have also eased Covid travel restrictions.

Official data released this week showed that death rates have dipped below the five-year average during January, even as Omicron wreaked havoc in the country.

Close to 5,000 people died across England and Wales in January, contrary to a higher figure expected in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

ICYMI: UK Covid restrictions to end a month early, says PM

Covid restrictions in the UK are set to end a full month earlier than expected, Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” Mr Johnson said at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early.”

Ashley Cowburn has all the details here

Boris Johnson announces plan to end all domestic Covid restrictions this month

Legal requirement to self-isolate expected to be scrapped

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 07:03
Monthly deaths lower than forecast in England, Wales: Data

Official data on deaths showed that the fatalities remained below the five-year average in January even as a fresh wave of Omicron-led cases swept the country.

Nearly 5,000 fewer people were reported dead across England and Wales in the last month, which is less than the predicted deaths pushed by the toll from coronavirus.

The five-year average for deaths in England and Wales in the first four weeks of 2022 remained at 55,13, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed,

However, the numbers of death registered last month were reported to bee 50,740.

Covid-related deaths have accounted for 11.2 per cent of all the fatalities in the final week of January recorded by the ONS, official data showed,

Thomas Kingsley reports on this here:

Monthly deaths 5,000 lower than forecast in England and Wales despite Omicron surge

New figures come as Boris Johnson announces end to Covid restrictions

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 06:55
PM did not give appropriate notice over Covid restrictions, say Scottish ministers

Boris Johnson has been accused of not giving “appropriate notice” ahead of his latest decision to lift the existing local Covid rules, ministers in Scotland said, adding that they need more clarity.

“The UK Government failed to provide devolved nations with appropriate notice to consider implications ahead of the announcement by the Prime Minister,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish government.

The spokesperson added that the Scottish ministers are urgently seeking clarity from the UK Government to consider any implications its announcement could have for Scotland.

“Regardless of decisions made by the UK Government, it is vital that Scotland can continue to access funding to support the policy decisions taken in Scotland in response to Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

Katherine Hay has the full report here

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 06:34
Clinically vulnerable and carers excluded from PM’s self-isolation plan

Boris Johnson’s plan to end self-isolation and asking people to live with the virus has left the clinically vulnerable and care-givers bracing themselves for a tough time.

Health charity worker Georgina Sait in Suffolk is concerned about the safety of her family as well the financial impact on care workers.

“They haven’t thought about how it’s going to impact people who are still vulnerable to Covid,” she said.

“It’s very frustrating that we have just been left out of the planning and the conversation.”

Similarly, one parent of a clinically vulnerable 23-year-old feels she has been “left out of the conversation” as England moved to scrap the self-isolation requirement.

People will not be required to self-isolate in the coming few weeks, announced Mr Johnson on Wednesday, as he prepares to tell people to live with Covid when Parliament resumes on 21 February.

Read the full story here:

Clinically vulnerable and carers ‘left out’ of plan to end self-isolation laws

Georgina Sait, whose son is clinically vulnerable and requires daily care, said she ‘cannot get her head around’ the plan to axe self-isolation laws.

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 05:58
Scientists say Boris Johnson playing ‘fast and loose’ with people’s health

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of playing ‘fast and loose with people’s health’ as he moved to end Covid-19 restrictions as early as this month’s end, contrary to plans of ending them in March.

Scientists who have questioned the move are calling the decision an experiment that could go on to be either “very brave or very stupid”.

Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, called the move “an experiment which will either be shown to be very brave or very stupid – but nobody knows for sure what the result will be”.

Only the guidelines which require people to stay home after testing positive — akin to after contracting any infectious disease —will be in place, in the new set of guidelines.

This will not be legally enforceable.

My colleagues Samuel Lovett and Ashley Cowburn have the full report here.

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 05:39
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Covid-19 pandemic for Thursday, 10 February.

Arpan Rai10 February 2022 05:13

