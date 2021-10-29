Covid news - live: Restrictions in Wales may return as England hospital admissions hit highest in eight months
Coronavirus restrictions may return to Wales if cases don’t drop in the next three weeks, first minister Mark Drakeford warned.
Wales currently has the worst Covid rate in the UK and new measures are being introduced to curb soaring infection numbers.
Measures include Covid passes being extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November while self-isolation rules may also change.
But if infections climb Mr Drakeford said he “will have no choice” but to look at going further.
It comes as the rate at which people are being admitted to English hospitals with Covid-19 has hit its highest since February.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the rate was 8.44 per 100,000 people in the week to 24 October, up from 7.5 a week prior and the highest since 21 February.
Harm of coronavirus remains ‘real,’ Wales minister warns
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said the harm from coronavirus in the community remains “real”, as he set out further measures that could be taken to bring numbers down.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can certainly extend the Covid pass into other settings. We will be talking to hospitality over the next three weeks to help them to prepare, should that be necessary. We hope it won’t be, of course.
“We will go back to the risk assessments we carry out in the workplace to see whether there is more we can do, more people working from home, back to social distancing in the workplace, looking at the way that schools are organised to try to prevent more young people from contracting the disease.
“The current level of restrictions in Wales are the lowest they have been since coronavirus began. I want it to stay that way, to keep Wales safe, to keep Wales open. What I’m saying to people today is unless we work together to bring the numbers down, if they’re up again in three weeks’ time, we’ll all have to be thinking again.”
Additional reporting by PA
Send unused vaccines to poorer nations, Gordon Brown urges world leaders
Ahead of the start of Cop26, former prime minister Gordon Brown has urged world leaders to send unused coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries.
Mr Brown was among a group including former UN general secretary Ban Ki-Moon and ex-New Zealand premier Helen Clark who this week called for world leaders to send unused vaccines from the global north to the global south and keep vaccination targets on track.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Brown said: “They're the people who control these vaccines. Make a decision, get the unused vaccines out.”
“Nobody's really safe until everyone's vaccinated everywhere,” he told GMB.
“The disease is spreading in the poorer countries, it's going to mutate, we're going to have new variants like Delta, they're going to come back to haunt even the fully vaccinated here.”
Wales may return to Covid restrictions if cases don’t fall, minister warns
Coronavirus restrictions may return to Wales if cases don’t drop in the next three weeks, first minister Mark Drakeford warned.
Wales currently has the worst Covid rate in the UK and new measures are being introduced to curb soaring infection numbers.
Mr Drakeford, who will confirm his plans at a press conference on Friday, said: “Over the past three weeks, coronavirus cases have risen sharply to the highest rates we have seen since the pandemic began and more people are falling so seriously ill that they need hospital treatment.
“All this means that the pandemic is far from over. We need to take more action now to strengthen the measures we have in place at alert level zero to prevent coronavirus spreading even further and more people falling seriously ill.
“We hope this action will help to turn the tide of this delta.
“None of us wants to see a return to restrictions but if rates continue to rise, the cabinet will have no choice but to consider raising the alert level at the next review.”
Covid deaths up 16% in England as hospital admissions hit highest rate since February
The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England has risen to its highest level since February, new figures show.
The number of people dying from the virus is also up 16 per cent compared with the previous week, according to government data, although cases are falling, reports Tom Batchelor.
Here’s his round-up of the main Covid news today:
Coronavirus hospitalisations reach level not seen for eight months
Singapore probes unusual surge in Covid cases
Singapore is looking into an “unusual surge” of 5,324 new infections of Covid-19, the city-state’s health ministry said, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic, as beds in intensive care units fill up.
Ten new deaths on Wednesday carried the toll to 349, after 3,277 infections the previous day, while the ICU utilisation rate is nearing 80 per cent, despite a population that is 84 per cent fully vaccinated, with 14 per cent receiving booster doses.
“The infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon,” the health ministry said in a statement.
“The Ministry of Health is looking into this unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days,” it added in Wednesday’s statement.
Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections and deaths soar
Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs.
The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. The official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 235,057. But the state statistics agency, which tallies deaths more broadly, has reported about 418,000 Covid-19 related deaths as of 1 August.
Either way, it puts Russia among the worst-hit nations in the world during the pandemic.
To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from 30 October to 7 November, when most state organisations and private businesses are to suspend operations.
He encouraged Russia’s worst-hit regions to start sooner, and some ordered most residents off work earlier this week.
Reporting by AP
'Red list torn up’
Deaths up 16 per cent week on week while cases fall
A further 39,842 new Covid infections were reported on Thursday, according to the latest government data, meaning cases reported between 22 and 28 October were down 9.8 per cent compared with the previous seven days.
A further 165 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid, meaning the seven-day total was up 16.2 per cent from the previous week.
Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases.
Wales to lift travel restrictions
The Welsh Government has confirmed it will follow England in removing the remaining seven countries from the travel red list, but said it is “concerned” by the speed international travel is opening up given the increase in coronavirus cases in the UK.
Fully-vaccinated travellers from Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel when visiting the UK from 4am on November 1.
Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS said the country would also adopt the changes, but warned they “are not without risk”.
“We have consistently urged the UK Government to take a precautionary approach towards reopening international travel but it has decided to push ahead,” Ms Morgan said.
“We remain concerned about this approach and the speed with which international travel is being opened up, at a time when cases of coronavirus are increasing at home and abroad.
“These changes are not without risk,” she added.
‘Too early to say we have reached a peak,’ says Prof Ferguson
Sage expert Professor Neil Ferguson has said it is “too early to say we have reached a peak” in cases.
“Maybe because this week is half-term week, and so we know lots of people have gone on holiday, testing patterns are different than usual,” he told a press briefing.
“We will have to wait probably at least another couple of weeks if not closer to three to be sure.
“But there are some encouraging signs in terms of the dip in case numbers.
“If it isn’t peaking now then most of the modelling, Sage modelling out there, would suggest it should peak so long as we keep getting boosters into people’s arms and achieve a reasonably high - 90 per cent or so coverage - of boosters.
“Then we should start to see a sustained decline in the coming weeks, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the modelling.”
