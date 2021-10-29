✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Coronavirus restrictions may return to Wales if cases don’t drop in the next three weeks, first minister Mark Drakeford warned.

Wales currently has the worst Covid rate in the UK and new measures are being introduced to curb soaring infection numbers.

Measures include Covid passes being extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November while self-isolation rules may also change.

But if infections climb Mr Drakeford said he “will have no choice” but to look at going further.

It comes as the rate at which people are being admitted to English hospitals with Covid-19 has hit its highest since February.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the rate was 8.44 per 100,000 people in the week to 24 October, up from 7.5 a week prior and the highest since 21 February.