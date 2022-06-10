✕ Close Unicef 'generation Covid' appeal

Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, new data has revealed.

The jump is likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A total of 989,800 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 953,900 the previous week.

All four nations have seen a rise in infections, though the ONS describes the trend in Scotland and Wales as “uncertain”.

Meanwhile, new data from the NHS shows that the number of people in England admitted to wards with Covid has begun to grow.

Analysis by John Roberts of the Covid Actuaries group showed hospital admissions had stopped falling after a period of decline.

When asked if the UK was heading into another wave, Mr Roberts : “Yes we could be but...how big that wave and how serious it will be in terms of admissions and deaths is very, very difficult to judge at this stage.”