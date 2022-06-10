Covid news – live: Infections rise for first time in two months with fears of new wave
Omicron variants likely caused the recent jump in cases, new data suggests
Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, new data has revealed.
The jump is likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 989,800 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 953,900 the previous week.
All four nations have seen a rise in infections, though the ONS describes the trend in Scotland and Wales as “uncertain”.
Meanwhile, new data from the NHS shows that the number of people in England admitted to wards with Covid has begun to grow.
Analysis by John Roberts of the Covid Actuaries group showed hospital admissions had stopped falling after a period of decline.
When asked if the UK was heading into another wave, Mr Roberts : “Yes we could be but...how big that wave and how serious it will be in terms of admissions and deaths is very, very difficult to judge at this stage.”
Nine Omicron symptoms affecting the fully vaccinated - and signs you may have it
China has imposed strict new lockdown measures in Shanghai as the country ramps up its efforts to see off a new round of coronavirus infections after they returned to a two-year high in May.
The Asian superpower has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic in recent weeks, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself to an uncompromising “zero-Covid” strategy.
The latest increase in cases is thought to be due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.
Here, we take a look at some of the most common symptoms associated with the variant for the fully vaccinated – and two early warning signs you might have it.
Omicron Covid variant symptoms
Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 will be dominant in UK
During the Independent Sage broadcast, Professor Christina Pagel warned that Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 will become the dominant strains in the UK.
Here is what the professor said about these new variants:
- There is a similar antibody response in boosted people to BA.1 and BA.2 however, most people have had their booster several months ago.
- Infection with Delta gave the least protection against any Omicron variant.
- Infection with BA.2 gave good protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
- Booster with BA.1 or BA.2 gave the highest protection against BA.4 and BA.5.
Shanghai and Beijing hit with new lockdowns and mass testing as Xi Jinping says ‘persistence is victory’
China’s commercial hub of Shanghai and national capital Beijing were hit with new lockdowns and fresh rounds of mass testing drives on Friday, just days after gruelling restrictions were lifted.
In a desperate bid to control a wider outbreak after discovering some community transmission cases and a cluster, Shanghai authorities have imposed lockown for hundreds of thousands of people in five districts, writes Shweta Sharma.
Xi Jinping says ‘persistence is victory’ as Covid lowkdowns hit Shanghai, Beijing
‘We must unswervingly adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearing,’ Chinese president says
‘The new wave is now starting,’ expert says
Professor Christina Pagel reporting on the Independent Sage live Covid-19 broadcast has said “the new wave is now starting”.
The professor added that while people seem to think the pandemic is over, the virus has not gone anywhere.
Northern Ireland records another six deaths in weekly update
Six deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.
The deaths, in the week ending June 3, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,637.
The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.
The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.
The Nisra figure includes 3,225 deaths in hospital, 983 in care homes, and 429 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.
Nisra reported that up to June 3, the deaths of 1,287 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 27.8 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths.
Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of five of the 220 deaths registered in the week to June 3.
Some of the deaths registered in the week ending June 3 could have taken place before that week as they can take days to register.
Those aged 75 and over account for 73.9 per cent of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and June 3 2022.
Covid infections on the rise for first time in two months
Covid infections have begun to increase in the UK following two months of decline, new data shows.
The Office for National Statistics, has said there are “early signs” of a possible increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in England and Northern Ireland.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has more:
A total of 989,800 people in the UK tested positive for Covid last week
Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, with the jump likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 989,800 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 953,900 the previous week.
All four nations have seen a rise in infections, though the ONS describes the trend in Scotland and Wales as “uncertain”.
That’s it for today’s coverage of Covid news. Thanks for following.
Three fined for Covid breaches at Everard vigil
Three people have been fined for breaching coronavirus laws after attending a vigil for murdered Sarah Everard.
Hundreds spontaneously gathered on Clapham Common in south London after a planned socially distanced event proposed by Reclaim These Streets (RTS) was cancelled when organisers were threatened with £10,000 fines by the Metropolitan Police.
The Met's policing of the vigil - following the kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, by serving Pc Wayne Couzens - was heavily criticised after women were handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers.
