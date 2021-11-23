Covid news – live: Weekly deaths pass 1,000 as Northern Ireland ‘urged to work from home again’
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: ‘Jabbed, cured or dead’, Germany warns as Europe battles Covid-19 surge
The number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales has passed 1,000 for the first time since early March.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show there were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending 12 November where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.
Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period, with the total number up 3 per cent from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.
Meanwhile, people will be urged to work from home in Northern Ireland as part of strengthened Covid measures.
Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations.
Northern Ireland to encourage working from home
People will be urged to work from home where possible as part of reinforced Covid measures agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.
Current Stormont advice for businesses to prepare for a return to office working is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so.
Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann.
They had adjourned discussions on the proposals on Monday evening and Mr Swann made some revisions to the plan overnight.
It is understood an initial proposal that would have seen ministers urge people who worked from home at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to do so again has been dropped.
The PA news agency understands that some ministers had expressed concern that advice could cause confusion as many sectors that were closed in March 2020 are now open and many workers do not have the option of remaining at home.
Weekly deaths pass 1,000 for first time since March
Weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales have passed a thousand for the first time in eight months, figures show.
There were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending 12 November where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period.
The number is up 3 per cent from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.
And it is the first time the weekly total has passed a thousand since the week ending 12 March, during the 2021 national lockdown.
A total of 169,767 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid situation in the UK and abroad.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies