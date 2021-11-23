✕ Close Related video: ‘Jabbed, cured or dead’, Germany warns as Europe battles Covid-19 surge

The number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales has passed 1,000 for the first time since early March.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show there were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending 12 November where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period, with the total number up 3 per cent from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.

Meanwhile, people will be urged to work from home in Northern Ireland as part of strengthened Covid measures.

Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations.