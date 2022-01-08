Covid news — live: North of England has ‘concerning’ Omicron rates as NHS bosses accused of downplaying crisis
The North East and North West of England are seeing the most “concerning” rates of the Omicron variant, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M) has said.
Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick, told Times Radio that cases are “slowing down” in London but that scientists need two weeks to see if this continues.
He added: “Most other parts of the country are about two to three weeks behind where London is in their epidemic profile.
“Particularly concerning is the North East and the North West – if you look at hospital admissions in those two regions they are going up, also the Midlands, where I live, that’s also a little bit concerning, so it is a worry.”
Meanwhile, NHS leaders have been accused of putting hospitals under scrutiny for having declared critical incidents and postponing surgeries.
Sources told The Independent that an email urging hospitals to use the “correct terminology” and to give advance notice before declaring their status was a “thinly-veiled threat” that added “subtle pressure”.
‘About 1,000 people’ protesting in Glasgow anti-lockdown march
Police have been called to “facilitate” an “unplanned” anti-lockdown demonstration in Glasgow.
The protest that started at 1pm is believed to have been organised by Scotland Against Lockdown.
About 1,000 people were taking part, according to an eyewitness.
The group is opposed to mandatory pandemic measures such as those relating to face masks, vaccines, and social distancing.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently facilitating an unplanned procession in Glasgow City centre to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the community.”
China achieves ‘herd immunity’ with at least 1.2bn people fully jabbed
China has fully vaccinated more than 1.21 billion people against Covid – equivalent to at least 86 per cent of its total population.
Nearly 2.89 bn jabs were administered to the people living on the Chinese mainland, said He Qinghua, an official from the disease control and prevention division at the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press briefing today.
It comes after China’s top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said on Thursday that the country has theoretically achieved herd immunity, but stressed that more people take up the offer of booster shots.
‘Germany needs vaccine mandate,’ says health minister
German health minister Karl Lauterbach has been pushing the need for compulsory vaccinations in an interview with a newspaper published this weekend.
In tomorrow’s edition of Welt, he said that immunity through infection was a “dirty vaccination” and that Germany needs a “vaccine mandate”.
Mr Lauterbach added: “We cannot get into a situation where one summer is deceptively good, but new variants surprise us in the autumn, and without the broad majority of the population being vaccinated.”
He also said that officials have to “accept that even compulsory vaccination is never going to reach everybody,” but he stressed his point that “the belief that the Omicron variant is the end of the pandemic is naive.”
Ireland posts record number of cases
Ireland has reported a record number of Covid cases –26,122 – as of 8am today.
A total of 917 people are in hospital with the virus, of which 83 are in intensive care.
The last time that Covid-linked deaths were published for Ireland was when 40 fatalities were reported on 5 January.
Protesters demonstrate in Beirut over new vaccination rules
Hundreds of people rallied in the Lebanese capital Beirut today to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated.
Protesters argued that people should have the right to decide whether to be vaccinated or not, after authorities cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don’t carry proof of a negative PCR test to enter hospitality venues.
As of Monday, civil servants in Lebanon must either be vaccinated or pay out of their own money for regular PCR tests to be able to go to work.
Around 300 people gathered to protest a day after the daily number of new cornoavirus cases hit a record 7,974.
“No to the dictatorship of vaccination,” read one banner carried by protesters.
Lebanon, with has a population of six million including a million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 760,000 cases and 9,250 deaths since discovering its first Covid-19 case in February 2020.
New rules in Romania likened to ‘giving aspirin to a cancer patient’
New measures have come into force in Romania as authorities look to limit the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
In mid-December, Romania was reporting fewer than 1,00 infections a day, but over the past week daily cases have surged to around 6,000 – the highest number of infections since early November.
Over the winter holiday period, hundreds of thousands of Romanians returned home from other countries, which fuelled concerns over the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of which there are now 300 cases.
Health minister Alexandru Rafila has said in a press briefing that Romania is “already in the fifth wave of the pandemic” and that Omicron is expected to soon become the dominant virus strain.
The new measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces, and textile masks have been banned. Non-compliance with mask rules could result in hefty fines of up to 500 euros, authorities said.
Bars and restaurants can stay open until 10pm and operate at 50 or 30 per cent capacity depending on the area’s infection rate, and Covid passes are required. The same goes for sporting events, gyms and cinemas. Meanwhile, quarantine and isolation periods have been cut.
Octavian Jurma, a physician and healthcare statistician, said the new pandemic measures are “mostly cosmetic” and compared them to “giving aspirin to a cancer patient”.
Romania, a European Union country of around 19.5 million, is the bloc’s second-lowest vaccinated nation against Covid, with just 40 per cent fully vaccinated.
Reporting by AP
False positive test in Hong Kong birthday party scandal
One of two people who attended a large gathering with senior Hong Kong officials and was believed to be infected with Covid turned out to be a false positive.
This means that about 80 of more than 180 attendees may no longer face a lengthy quarantine.
About 12 officials who attended the birthday party at a restaurant on Monday evening were criticised by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam for setting a bad example amid a spread of the Omicron variant.
Health officials had said on Friday that all would be quarantined if a woman, who was at the party earlier in the evening, was confirmed to be infected.
Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung told reporters today that the woman who was a preliminary positive case tested negative in two subsequent tests and had no symptoms.
Another guest who arrived at the party around 9.30pm is a confirmed case, so about 100 people who were still at the restaurant face 21 days’ quarantine, according to Hong Kong media reports.
About 80 who left earlier will be spared, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.
Reporting by AP
Middlesbrough, Copeland, and Redcar & Cleveland see biggest case rises
Here are some specific figures after Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group, said that rates of Covid are “concerning” in the North of England.
Three of the five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises in Covid case rates are Middlesbrough (748.8 to 2,651.4), Copeland (1,731.3 to 3,525.8) and Redcar & Cleveland (846.8 to 2,564.3) – figures show.
The rate, for the seven days to 3 January, is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for 4-7 January have been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
NHS bosses ‘adding pressure’ on hospitals that declare critical incidents
NHS leaders have been accused of downplaying the impact of the Covid crisis and putting hospitals under scrutiny for declaring critical incidents and postponing surgeries.
A leaked email urges hospitals to use the “correct terminology” and to give advanced notice to NHS leaders before declaring their status.
Sources said the message was a “thinly-veiled threat” and that there was “subtle pressure” amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
More on this exclusive story here from Rebecca Thomas and Samuel Lovett
NHS leaders accused of pressure on hospitals as Covid crisis bites
Exclusive: Leaked email is ‘insult to every health worker’ say Liberal Democrats
Social care sector isolation period halved to 14 days
Covid isolation rules in social care have been loosened following concerns over staff shortages and problems discharging patients from hospital.
Under previous measures, if a care home had at least two coronavirus cases, outbreak control rules – such as blocking new admissions and indoor visitors except those with essential caregiver status – were put in place for 28 days.
The government has announced this has been halved to 14 days to allow more family members to visit and help NHS services safely discharge patients.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the change will be kept under review.
A spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic we have done everything we can to protect those receiving care with the measures in place based on the latest scientific and expert advice.
“A change has been made to outbreak restrictions reducing the period from 28 to 14 days in line with this advice.
“We keep these measures under constant review to ensure we continue to protect the lives, health and wellbeing of residents and fully recognise the impact of isolation and the importance of companionship on physical and mental wellbeing.”
