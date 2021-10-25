✕ Close Related video: Labour calls for Covid Plan B restrictions now

Covid rates in the UK are “astonishingly high” and have become “unacceptable”, a leading virus expert who advises the government has said, as pressure builds on ministers to reintroduce restrictions.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we’re facing at the moment is unacceptable, we’ve got roughly one in 55 people infected, which is an astonishingly high rate compared to most other west European countries.”

He described elements included in plan B – such as mandatory use of face masks and work-from-home instructions – as “sensible” and said they need not be “very disruptive”.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said last week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street has insisted there is still spare capacity in the NHS and that plan B will only be activated if it comes under “significant pressure”.