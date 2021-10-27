✕ Close Related video: Sajid Javid says ‘Christmas is safe’ from Covid

Ministers have reportedly decided to wait until after the half-term break to decide if they will enforce so-called plan B Covid restrictions, despite the UK reporting 263 deaths on Tuesday – the highest figure since 3 March.

Measures under consideration include restricting household mixing indoors this winter, as data modelling suggestsworking from home and mandatory mask wearing might not be enough to avoid an increase in hospital admissions.

The government will wait another two weeks before making its final decision on the matter, The Independent understands, amid calls from Labour to “follow the science” with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves arguing if “scientists are saying work from home and wear masks, we should do that”.

It comes amid a damning report by MPs, which concludes the NHS Test and Trace system cost taxpayers “eye-watering” sums of money.

The programme was rapidly set up in May last year, with the objective of testing the nation and tracing contacts of positive cases. But the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said, among other findings, the programme “failed to achieve its main objective” of letting people return to a normal life.

