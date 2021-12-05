Covid news – live: Omicron ‘squandering’ pandemic progress as all travellers to test before departure to UK
Ex-Sage member ‘cautiously hopeful’ current vaccines will protect against new variant
Britain’s bid to stamp out the threat of coronavirus is “being squandered” by the new omicron variant, according to one of the nation’s leading scientists.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said the new variant’s emergence shows that the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” – and that rich countries had been”lulled into thinking that the worst was behind us”.
“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment,” Sir Jeremy, who last month stepped down as a government scientific adviser citing “concerning” rates of the virus, wrote in the Observer. “There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close.”
His warning came hours after health secretary Sajid Javid announced new travel rules for all UK travellers, including that from 4am on Tuesday morning, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test – regardless of their vaccination status.
What are the new travel rules?
Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.
Airlines, holiday firms and cruise and ferry lines are aghast at the latest government U-turn, just a week after the red list was revived and testing rules toughened.
Sajid Javid has also extended the red list, requiring travellers returning from Nigeria who arrive after 4am on Monday 6 December to go into hotel quarantine at a cost of thousands of pounds.
What are the new Covid travel rules?
Travellers to UK now require pre-departure test
Last night, Sajid Javid announced new travel rules related to the omicron variant.
From 4am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry into the UK and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility, the health secretary wrote on Twitter.
He added that, from 4am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.
He also urged people to get vaccinated. “Vaccines remain our first line of defence – the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please get vaccinated or #GetBoosted as soon as you can,” he said.
UK’s Covid progress ‘squandered’ by omicron, warns top scientist
One of Britain’s most senior scientific figures has warned that the emergence of the omicron Covid variant shows the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” - and that the UK’s fight against the virus is “being squandered”.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, who stepped down as a government scientific adviser last month, said rich countries had been taking “a very blinkered domestic focus, lulled into thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind us”.
Writing in the Observer, he also said while he was cautiously hopeful that current vaccines would protect against severe illness from omicron, that may not be true for future variants.
“The longer this virus continues to spread in largely unvaccinated populations globally, the more likely it is that a variant that can overcome our vaccines and treatments will emerge,” he wrote in the Sunday paper. “If that happens, we could be close to square one.
“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment. There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close.”
He added that the urgent action needed had not changed – “wearing masks indoors, increasing testing, social distancing, isolating if positive (with support to do so) and vaccination will all help to drive down transmission and protect against illness”.
