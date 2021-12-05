✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon receives her booster jab

Britain’s bid to stamp out the threat of coronavirus is “being squandered” by the new omicron variant, according to one of the nation’s leading scientists.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said the new variant’s emergence shows that the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” – and that rich countries had been”lulled into thinking that the worst was behind us”.

“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment,” Sir Jeremy, who last month stepped down as a government scientific adviser citing “concerning” rates of the virus, wrote in the Observer. “There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close.”

His warning came hours after health secretary Sajid Javid announced new travel rules for all UK travellers, including that from 4am on Tuesday morning, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test – regardless of their vaccination status.

Follow our live coverage below