Covid news - live: Two shot at Rotterdam riots as lockdown return ahead of Christmas
Two people were shot and several more were injured at an anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam on Friday.
The violent unrest was linked to the Dutch government’s plan to introduce a law that would prevent unvaccinated people from accessing select venues, following the reimposition of a partial lockdown a week ago.
Photos of the protest showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windscreen.
In response, police issued an emergency ordinance which shut down public transit and ordered people to go home. They also used a water cannon and fired warning and direct shots in an effort to disperse the crowd of hundreds of demonstrators.
Meanwhile, lockdowns are threatening holiday travel plans for tens of thousands across Europe. On Monday, Austria reimposed a lockdown for anyone who is unvaccinated, and Germany appears to be considering imposing lockdowns, after cancelling the Munich Christmas market, which was set to begin next weekend.
Holiday plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons as Covid-19 restrictions return to many parts of Europe, following a surge in cases.
On Monday, Austria became the first European country to reimpose a full lockdown
Similarly, Germany appears to be considering a lockdown, as it faces a fourth wave of infections that, according to outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, has hit the nation “with full force”. The country has already cancelled the Munich Christmas market which was due to begin next weekend.
Meanwhile, infections continue to soar in the Netherlands, where 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020 – despite entering a three-week partial lockdown last week, under which bars, restaurants and essential shops are required to close at 8pm.
Science correspondent Samuel Lovett reports.
Police in Rotterdam used a water cannon and fired shots in an effort to disperse hundreds of rioters at a violent anti-lockdown protest on Friday night.
The protest was in response to the Dutch government’s plan to introduce a law that would prevent unvaccinated people from accessing select venues. It follows the reimposition of a partial lockdown a week ago – bars, restaurants and essential shops are now legally required to close at 8pm.
At least two people were shot, and seven are understood to have been injured, with police officers among them.
My colleague Tom Batchelor reports.
