(AP)

Two people were shot and several more were injured at an anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam on Friday.

The violent unrest was linked to the Dutch government’s plan to introduce a law that would prevent unvaccinated people from accessing select venues, following the reimposition of a partial lockdown a week ago.

Photos of the protest showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windscreen.

In response, police issued an emergency ordinance which shut down public transit and ordered people to go home. They also used a water cannon and fired warning and direct shots in an effort to disperse the crowd of hundreds of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, lockdowns are threatening holiday travel plans for tens of thousands across Europe. On Monday, Austria reimposed a lockdown for anyone who is unvaccinated, and Germany appears to be considering imposing lockdowns, after cancelling the Munich Christmas market, which was set to begin next weekend.