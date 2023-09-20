Updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna rolled out nationwide: Latest
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have been rising for weeks in the US, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Doctors warned that Pirola may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
20,538 hospitalisations from 3 September to 9 September
Physicians say rising rate of positive Covid tests in the US is noteworthy
Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid have risen in recent weeks. Experts say the numbers aren’t as grim as they were during previous stages of the pandemic, but that they are worth watching.
Experts criticise policies dictating payment for Covid vaccines
The updated Covid vaccines—which provide protection against currently circulating variants—are set to cost more than $100 a dose.
Pfizer and BioNTech set their price at $120, and Moderna doses will be $129. Novavax shots will be $130 per dose, according to reporting from Reuters.
Experts say it is unacceptable to expect people with or without insurance to pay this much. “The fact that Covid-19 vaccines aren’t being covered by insurers is not a ‘bumpy rollout.’ It is a deliberate policy choice set into motion at the highest levels of government,” Philip Rocco, an associate professor at Marquette University, recently tweeted.
Gregg Gonsalves, a researcher at Yale, also commented on the policy on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Please stop pretending that this is some weird accident or glitch. This is what you get when you decide that the pandemic is over and build policies to reinforce that fantasy.”
Children can experience long Covid too, study shows
Though rare, long Covid can affect children as well as adults, a new study has shown.
The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics on 18 September, said that long Covid symptoms can affect kids’ everyday functioning.
Symptoms associated with long Covid include fatigue, fever, chest pain, heart palpitations, headache, difficulty concentrating, lightheadedness, depression, diarrhoea, and joint pain, among others, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Florida sees highest number of Covid hospitalisations as DeSantis discourages vaccines
Florida is currently seeing the highest rate of hospitalisations from Covid, new data from Inside Medicine show.
Currently, there are 11 weekly hospitalisations per every 100,000 people, according to the data.
Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia are among the states with the top five hospitalisation rates.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has criticised the federal government’s rollout of new Covid vaccines; his administration won’t recommend the vaccines for people under 65 even though they’re widely recommended for everyone six months and older to prevent severe disease and death.
CDC releases new data on Covid hospitalisations
Covid hospitalisations and deaths have steadily risen for the last several weeks, as the US sees the effect of a summer surge.
From 3 September to 9 September, hospitalisations from the virus rose 7.7 per cent compared to the previous week, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.
During that same time, deaths rose 4.5 per cent.
CDC: Not being up-to-date on your Covid vaccine could make you high-risk for severe disease from the virus
Many people are high-risk for severe disease from Covid due to health issues. For example, some people with conditions such as cancer, asthma, and diabetes are more likely to become very sick if they’re infected with Covid, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But otherwise healthy people who are unvaccinated—or who don’t stay up-to-date on their vaccines—are also more likely to get severely ill, the agency says.
To lower your chances of suffering a bad outcome from Covid-19, you should get the updated vaccine, now available in pharmacies across the country, experts say.
When pregnant women get vaccinated against Covid, their babies could see the benefits, NIH says
Experts are strongly urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as updated shots roll out across the country. Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe disease from the virus, according to health authorities.
But getting the shot may do more than protect mothers from severe disease, research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says.
In a small study, which was supported by the agency, researchers found “protective antibodies in nearly 75% of infants born to women who had been vaccinated during pregnancy”. Those antibodies were, on average, still present when the infant hit the five-month mark.
The research adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests pregnant women benefit greatly from staying up-to-date on their Covid-19 vaccines.
CDC program offers free Covid vaccines to people without health insurance
The Bridge Access Program, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offers updated Covid-19 vaccines to people who do not have health insurance (or those whose health insurance won’t cover the shot).
To find a pharmacy participating in the program and make an appointment, you can visit Vaccines.gov. After selecting which vaccine you’re looking for, you can filter for pharmacies that are participating in the program.
Former Florida surgeon general criticises DeSantis administration for not recommending updated Covid vaccines to all who are eligible
Last week, the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a statement explaining his administration would not recommend the updated Covid vaccines for people under the age of 65, even though the shots have been recommended for everyone six months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
DeSantis, quoted in the statement, said health authorities were using people who chose to get the vaccine as “guinea pigs”. Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo, who was appointed by DeSantis, warned against the “risks” of the updated vaccines in the statement.
Now, the former surgeon general of Florida has criticised Dr Ladapo’s guidance in a new interview with ABC News. Dr Scott Rivkees said, “If they say that Covid vaccines are not safe and that they are not effective, the onus is on them to show those data,” adding that the vaccines are “very, very safe and have a really proven efficacy, particularly against preventing severe disease”.
Pirola variant found in these 10 states, data show
The BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, has been found in 10 states, according to data from GISAID, a global database.
So far, Pirola, first detected in July, has been found in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement released 23 August that it was too soon to tell whether Pirola, a descendant of Omicron, differs significantly from past variants.
