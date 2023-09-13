FDA approves updated Moderna and Pfizer Covid boosters set to arrive soon as cases rise: Latest
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna designed to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and are expected to be made available later this week.
Health officials say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now sign off on it amid rising cases of Covid across the US.
Last week Moderna released a statemen saying the company’s updated boosters are expected to work well against the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola”.
Covid-19 case counts are rising across the US, and public health authorities are monitoring the worrisome new variant. Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Doctors warned that Pirola may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
CDC Covid tracker
18,871 hospitalisations from 27 August to 2 September
FDA releases guidance on who can get the updated Covid-19 vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement on 11 September explaining who is eligible for the forthcoming Covid vaccines.
The agency said unvaccinated children six months to four years old can get three doses of the updated shots, while vaccinated children in the same age group can get two doses. Everyone in the five and up category is eligible for a single dose, per the statement.
Several states with the highest vaccination rates are in the Northeast, new report finds
Four of the five states with the highest vaccination rates are in the Northeast, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.
Massachusetts had the highest ranking, followed by Rhode Island, Iowa, Vermont, and Connecticut, according to the report.
The state with the lowest vaccination rate was Mississippi; others in the bottom five included Wyoming, Georgia, Arizona, and Alaska.
Social media app Threads blocks access to Covid-19 information on the platform
Threads, a text-based social media platform structured similarly to X, formerly known as Twitter, recently rolled out a search engine function, but it will not let users search for info on Covid or long Covid, according to reporting from The Washington Post.
Meta, which owns Threads, said in a statement to the outlet that the “search functionality temporarily doesn’t provide results for keywords that may show potentially sensitive content”.
When users type “Covid” or “long Covid” in the search function, they are met with no results and directed to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
New variant FL.1.5.1 gains traction in the US
A new variant known as FL.1.5.1, a descendant of omicron, has become more dominant in the US in recent weeks and is now accounting for 14.5 per cent of all Covid cases nationwide, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.
The most recent reports put FL.1.5.1 in second place behind EG.5, also known as eris, which is currently responsible for 21.5 per cent of all cases.
Experts are urging the public to stay up-to-date with their Covid vaccines to prepare for cold and flu season this year.
Covid exposure guidelines 2023: What to know
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should test immediately if you have Covid-19 symptoms.
If you do not have symptoms of the virus but you’ve been exposed, you should test at least five full days after the exposure.
If you’re only going to take one test, you should opt for a PCR test, as they are more reliable than antigen tests, per the CDC.
CDC data show which counties have the highest hospitalisation rates due to Covid
Updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the top five counties with the highest rates of hospitalisations from Covid-19 are in Texas and Oklahoma.
The top three counties—all in Texas—are Wilbarger County, Hardeman County, and Foard County. All are seeing 22.4 new hospital admissions a week per every 100,000 residents.
Below those three are Seminole County and Pontotoc County, both in Oklahoma. Both are seeing 20.9 new hospital admissions a week per every 100,000 residents.
Covid hospitalisations and deaths have risen in recent weeks, with experts warning that Americans may need to wear masks and take actions to slow the spread of the virus in the coming days as cold and flu season approaches.
New Covid boosters approved as CDC set to decide who should receive them amid rising cases
Health officials say that the Pfizer and Moderna shots likely to be available later this week.
New Covid boosters approved as CDC set to decide who should receive them
Health officials say that the Pfizer and Moderna shots likely to be available later this week
As Covid cases rise, experts chime in on the question of whether we need to start masking again
Covid hospital admissions and deaths have been on the rise in the US for weeks. As cases climb, experts weigh in on the question of whether or not people should start masking again in public spaces. Olivia Hebert reports:
Should we wear masks again? Covid guidelines experts recommend
Many health experts stress that people should remain vigilant
Instagram influencer gets five years in prison for using Covid loans to pay for luxury apartment
On Thursday, social media personality Danielle Miller was sentenced in federal court for “fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in pandemic-related loans…then using those funds for personal expenses, including chartering a private jet and renting a luxury apartment,” according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.
In the statement, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said: “Ms. Miller isn’t an influencer, she is a convicted felon.”
She was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Nearly two million died after China abruptly ended Covid restrictions
China’s decision to end Covid restrictions led to almost two million excess deaths, according to a new study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, a federally-funded institute in Seattle.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Nearly 2 million deaths followed China’s abrupt end to Covid restrictions
Study claims deaths were observed in all provinces in mainland China except Tibet
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies