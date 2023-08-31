New Covid booster coming in September as summer wave drives up hospitalisations - latest
New Covid vaccine that targets Omicron variant expected to be made available in September
CDC Data Confirms Covid-19 Hospital Admissions Climb Per Capita
A mini-wave of Covid cases has swept across parts of the US causing hospitalisations to increase by 39 per cent since the end of July.
The wave is being fueled by the newest dominant variant EG.5, nicknamed “Eris”, which is a subvariant of Omicron.
Eris was first detected in the US in April and contains a mutation that helps it evade antibodies from previous infections or vaccinations. Despite this, the subvariant does not seem to cause any more severe illness than previous strains and responds to treatment medications.
The rise in cases has caused three school districts across the country to close due to widespread illness and low attendance.
However, vaccine developers are now working to update and test a new Covid booster that will target Omicron specifically which experts say could help reduce the spread of the new variant and prevent severe illness
Officials in the Center for Disease Control (CDC) believe the new vaccine will be available in mid-late September once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Highly mutated Covid variant found in new countries as scientists urge careful monitoring
A new highly mutated coronavirus variant has been detected in Switzerland and South Africa, prompting scientists to raise alarm bells over a possible explosion of Covid-19 cases.
The Omicron offshoot, called BA.2.86, carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5 – the dominant variant through most of 2023.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week said it was “monitoring” the new strain after a small number of cases related to the strain were found in Israel, Denmark, Britain and the US.
The strain was first spotted in Denmark on 24 July after the virus from a patient at risk of becoming severely ill was sequenced. It has since been detected in other symptomatic patients, in routine airport screening, and in wastewater samples in a handful of countries.
