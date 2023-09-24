US to offer free at-home Covid tests by mail amid a coronavirus surge: Latest
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US is restarting its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov starting September 25; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have been rising for weeks in the US, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
20,538 hospitalisations from 3 September to 9 September
Some patients with insurance are being denied free Covid vaccines
Government and private health insurance plans, including Medicare, are required to cover Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters for free.
But some people are reporting difficulties getting insurance to pay for their shot, per reporting from CNBC.
Some have complained on social media, explaining they were charged up to $190 for the vaccine, which reduces the chances of getting severely ill or dying from Covid-19.
Northeastern University given $17.5 billion to help prevent next pandemic
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave Northeastern University $17.5 billion to open an infectious disease prevention centre.
Alessandro Vespignani, director of the school’s Network Science Institute, said in a press release that when Covid-19 hit “everybody was caught off guard. We don’t want to be in a situation like that in the future.”
CDC addresses myth that Covid-19 vaccination affects fertility
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) countered false claims that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility in a recent Instagram post.
The post shows a graphic of a woman asking, “Is it safe for me to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day?”
The caption answers, “Yes. People who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future may receive a [Covid] vaccine. There is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines.”
Pregnant and Protected campaign helps expecting mothers lower their risks of serious illness from Covid-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highlighting a campaign aimed at helping pregnant people protect themselves from Covid.
The website for the program, called Pregnant and Protected, states that Covid-19 has made pregnancy even “more challenging for moms-to-be who want to keep themselves and their developing babies safe”.
More information on the campaign can be found at PregnantAndProtected.org.
Experts express concern over America’s vaccination record
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a statement warning of a potential tripledemic in the US in the coming months. This could happen if Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all peak at the same time, experts say.
To prevent this scenario, which could overwhelm hospitals and urgent care centres, experts are urging all who are eligible to get vaccinated against the three viruses.
A study from UCLA published in The New England Journal of Medicine last year found that flu vaccination rates declined in states that saw low rates of Covid-19 vaccination, suggesting that public health campaigns encouraging protection through vaccines haven’t been effective.
CDC releases new Covid tracking measurements
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been providing weekly data on hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19. Now the agency is also supplying numbers for the country’s test positivity rate and number of emergency room visits attributable to the virus.
From 10 September to 16 September, the test positivity rate in the US was 12.5 per cent, which was down 1.6 per cent from the previous week. During that same time frame, 1.9 per cent of emergency department visits were attributable to Covid-19, down 19.3 per cent from the previous week.
Experts urge pharmacists to inform patients free Covid vaccines are still available at select pharmacies
A photo of a sign taped to a pharmacy door in San Francisco has circulated on Twitter, with experts criticising its messaging. The sign emphasises that Covid vaccines are no longer free everywhere, and experts say this language is daunting. Dr Lucky Tran, director of science communications and media relations at Columbia University, tweeted, “This is intimidating and will only turn people who want to get vaccinated away.”
The Bridge Access Program, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offers free updated Covid-19 vaccines to people who do not have health insurance (or those whose health insurance won’t cover the shot).
To find a pharmacy participating in the program and make an appointment, you can visit Vaccines.gov. After selecting which vaccine you’re looking for, you can filter for pharmacies that are participating in the program.
Ron DeSantis says he won’t provide funding for Covid vaccines if he’s elected president in 2024
In a new interview with ABC News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would not fund Covid vaccines if elected president in 2024.
“Well certainly we’re not going to fund them,” DeSantis said when asked about what his Covid vaccine policy would be. “Biden’s spending billions and billions of dollars on these…studies have not demonstrated the benefit of the boosters.”
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommend the updated Covid vaccinations, now available nationwide, for everyone six months and older. The vaccines help protect everyone eligible from severe disease or death from Covid-19.
Dr Fauci says long Covid trials ‘likely should have been done sooner’
In a new interview with MSNBC, Dr Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, discussed long Covid research and the Biden administration’s response to it. He said health authorities are “totally aware” that long Covid is a serious problem.
CDC releases new Covid data
Deaths from Covid-19 rose 2.7 per cent from 10 September to 16 September compared to the previous week, per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During that same period, the test positivity rate was 12.5 per cent, and 1.9 per cent of emergency visits were diagnosed as Covid.
Hospitalisation data for that week is not yet available.
