US households can now order four free Covid tests from the government – latest guidelines
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US has restarted its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths rose steadily during the last weeks of summer, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
19,674 hospitalisations from 10 September to 16 September
How to get Paxlovid for free if you test positive for Covid in New York City
Per New York City Health and Hospitals, it’s possible to get a Paxlovid prescription for free if you test positive for Covid in the city.
To do so, residents can call 212-COVID-19 (212-268-4319).
Through the program, people can also get the medication delivered to their home at no cost.
New Yorkers can also get free at-home tests at some New York City libraries, museums, and zoos.
Travis Barker and Kourntey Kardashian hold ‘social distance’ baby shower after Barker tests positive for Covid
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently had a baby shower at Disneyland, according to reporting from Entertainment Tonight.
But due to Barker’s recent positive Covid test, the couple kept themselves distanced from their guests.
A photo posted to Kourtney’s Instagram story showed the couple sitting alone, away from their guests; another shot shows her mother Kris Jenner wearing a mask.
Minnesota senator tests positive for Covid
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith announced she tested positive for Covid, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “I tested positive for COVID…after developing mild symptoms Sunday night. I’ll stay here in Minnesota while following CDC guidelines.”
A number of celebrities and politicians have recently announced they tested positive for Covid, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Politicians are focused on the ‘next pandemic’, but constituents say that’s not enough
In recent weeks, policymakers have devoted time and funds to efforts to prevent the next pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave Northeastern University $17.5 million to open an infectious disease prevention centre.
But some are pushing back on this strategy, claiming that health authorities haven’t done enough to address Covid-19.
Ontario Ministry of Health slammed for not strongly encouraging masks
A social media account of the Ontario Ministry of Health is being criticised for its messaging around Covid-19.
The department’s account on X, formerly Twitter, released a statement on ways to slow the spread of Covid-19, but notably did not list masking as a prevention tool.
Managers of the account then, reportedly, tried to censor replies to the tweet so conversation around masking would die down.
Some vaccine appointments are being cancelled, causing scheduling issues
Some on social media are claiming their appointments for the updated Covid-19 vaccine are being cancelled.
These cancellations can cause problems for people who need their shot at a specific time—for instance, if they are trying to get vaccinated ahead of a big event, such as a wedding, or if they are trying to get vaccinated a certain number of weeks ahead of their flu shot.
People with long Covid have immune and hormonal differences when compared to people without the condition
Scientists have uncovered two ways that people with long Covid are different from people without the condition, which may help experts determine how best to treat it.
The research, published 25 September in Nature, found that people with long Covid have “clear differences in immune and hormone function from patients without the condition”, a press release on the new report says.
“These findings are important,” study author Dr David Putrino said in the statement, “They can inform more sensitive testing for long Covid patients and personalised treatments for long Covid that have, until now, not had a proven scientific rationale.”
CDC releases new data on Covid hospitalisations
From 10 September to 16 September, hospitalisations from Covid went down for the first time in weeks, per new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hospitalisations dropped 4.3 per cent compared to the previous week, the data show. Still yet, deaths increased 2. 7 percent during that same time frame.
Health authorities are urging Americans to stay up to date on all vaccines since the colder months could bring an uptick in Covid cases.
Nearly 18 million adults suffered from long Covid in 2022 alone
Last year, 6.9 per cent of adults in the US experienced long Covid in 2022, according to new data from the US Census.
About one million children have also suffered from the condition, per reporting from ABC News.
Long Covid symptoms can take a significant toll on a person’s day-to-day functioning. They include fatigue, fever, chest pain, heart palpitations, sleep problems, headache, lightheadedness, muscle or joint pain, diarrhoea, and changes in menstrual cycles, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Covid drug linked to virus mutations, new study shows
A study published in Nature has found that an antiviral medication called Molnupiravir, which has been “widely used against SARS-CoV-2”, may be inducing virus mutations.
If patients who take the drug “do not clear” the virus, this could lead to increased transmission, the study found.
The study authors said public health authorities should continue to investigate the safety of the drug.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies