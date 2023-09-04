Covid variant ‘Pirola’ is spreading fast across the US as new boosters planned for this month – latest
A new, rapidly spreading coronavirus variant has sounded alarm bells for public health experts in the United States amid a rise in cases across the country.
Doctors warned that the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola” – may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
“Such a high number of mutations is notable,” infectious disease specialist Dr Scott Roberts said. “When we went from [Omicron variant] XBB.1.5 to [Eris] EG.5, that was maybe one or two mutations.
“But these massive shifts, which we also saw from Delta to Omicron, are worrisome.”
A separate mini-wave of Covid cases is being fueled by the newest dominant variant EG.5, or “Eris”. It has caused hospitalisations to increase by 39 per cent since the end of July.
CDC Covid tracker
15,067 hospitalisations from 13 August to 19 August
Vermont man sentenced to prison for using Covid funds to start alpaca farm
A Vermont man was sentenced to two years in prison for using more than $650,000 in pandemic aid for personal expenses, including opening an Alpaca farm.
Dana McIntyre, 59, received government funding in March 2020 through the Payment Protection Program for his former pizza shop in Massachusetts. Prosecutors said he claimed he had 50 employees to receive $666,000 when he really had less than 10.
He then used the money to buy a farm in Vermont and eight alpacas.
Watch: Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19?
Long Covid brain fog may be caused by blood clots, says study
Cognitive problems linked to long Covid may be caused by blood clots, according to a new study.
A study published in Nature Medicine looked at more than 1,800 adults who were hospitalized with Covid and found raised levels of two proteins - fibrinogen and D-dimer - were more common in people with long Covid symptoms that had affected their brains. Both proteins are a sign of blood clots in the body.
Long Covid patients are not getting the attention they need, said one expert
When to throw out your mask
As mask recommendations rise as a result of the increase in cases, the CDC is reminding people how to care for masks.
Guidance from the agency advises people to throw away disposable masks after they’re worn once.
Cloth masks should be washed “at least once a day or as soon as they become wet or dirty.” When a cloth mask does become wet or dirty it should be sealed in a plastic bag until you’re able to wash it to prevent mold.
Cloth masks that are dry and clean should be stored in a breathable bag to be kept clean in-between washes.
For respirators, individuals should check with the manufacturer to see how long they can be worn before needing to be disposed of. Any disposable mask or respirator that gets wet or dirty should be thrown out immediately. The agency stressed not to wear a wet or dirty mask.
Florida family convicted of selling bleach as fake cure for Covid-19 via online church
A Florida family has been found guilty of selling toxic industrial bleach as a fake cure for Covid-19 via their online church.
Four members of the family were convicted on Wednesday by a federal jury in Miami – Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29, according to the AP.
They were found guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded drugs, court records state. The charge carries a sentence of as much as five years in prison. The sentencing is set to take place on 6 October.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
When to wear a mask
As Covid cases rise, health officials are calling on people to consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread and prevent infection.
But what is less clear is when people should be masking up.
The CDC recommends masking on public transportation if you live in a densely populated area where Covid hospitalisations are rising.
If you are at risk of developing severe illness or are immunocompromised you should mask in public spaces where you could be exposed.
Masks should be worn indoors if you are coming in contact with someone who is at high risk of becoming severely ill.
Sarah Palin burns Covid masks in bizarre video
Scientists inch closer to Covid vaccine that provides lifelong protection
Scientists have shown that a new Covid vaccine provides more durable protection against the novel coronavirus in animals than existing ones, an advance that may lead to a better therapeutic offering lifelong immunity against the virus.
While existing Covid vaccines provide protection against serious disease and death from the Sars-CoV-2 virus infection, the immunity they confer, however, wanes after providing temporary bursts of protective antibodies, leaving most individuals vulnerable to repeat infections.
Vishwam Sankaran reports:
‘In theory, a booster shot of our variant-updated version could provide lifelong protection’
Covid vaccine expected mid-September
A new Covid vaccine that has been manufactured to specifically target the Omicron variant of the original virus is set to be released in mid-September, according to the CDC.
