Health authorities urge caution as Covid cases rise across the US – latest news
An updated Coronavirus booster that targets a new variant is expected to be made available in September
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
Covid-19 case counts are rising across the US, and public health authorities are monitoring a worrisome new variant. Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
Doctors warned that the BA.2.86 variant – unofficially called “Pirola” – may be cause for concern as it is a newly-designated, highly-mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.
According to a Thursday bulletin in Yale Medicine, the new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells.
“Such a high number of mutations is notable,” infectious disease specialist Dr Scott Roberts said. “When we went from [Omicron variant] XBB.1.5 to [Eris] EG.5, that was maybe one or two mutations.
“But these massive shifts, which we also saw from Delta to Omicron, are worrisome.”
CDC Covid tracker
15,067 hospitalisations from 13 August to 19 August
Updated vaccines will soon be available in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now make appointments for Covid-19 boosters, according to the state government’s website.
The site features a vaccine appointment finder that allows residents to input their zip code and find pharmacies offering the vaccinations near their home.
FDA says some at-home Covid tests have extended expiration dates
Some at-home Covid tests may last longer than originally expected, per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The agency has provided a list of tests that have been given “extended expiration dates” on its website.
You should not use tests that are expired and are not featured on the FDA’s list of products with extended expiration dates, per the FDA.
President Biden will wear a mask since he was recently exposed to Covid through the First Lady
President Biden has been tested for Covid-19 twice since his wife tested positive for the virus. Both times—on the evening of 4 September and during the day on 5 September—he was negative.
However, he will wear a mask in certain settings since he was recently exposed, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.
“As far as the steps he is taking—since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance, and—as has been the practice in the past—the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside,” she said.
Covid deaths jumped significantly last week, new CDC data show
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that from August 20 to 26, Covid deaths rose 17.6 per cent from the following week.
The death count is lower than it was during the same time period in 2020, 2021, and 2022, according to CDC data. However, experts are urging the American public to take the current Covid wave seriously.
Dr Anthony Fauci recently said he hopes “if in fact we got to the point where…organisations like CDC recommend [masking]...people wear masks [and] abide by the recommendation to take into account risk to themselves and to their families.”
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Jill Biden, 72, has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House said in a statement issued 4 September. She is staying in the Bidens’ home in Rehoboth, Delaware, per the statement.
President Joe Biden was tested for Covid after his wife tested positive, according to a separate statement issued by the White House on 4 September. His test was negative, but “he will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms”, the statement said.
Mr and Ms Biden both had Covid during the summer of 2022, as The Independent previously reported.
Ms Biden’s positive test comes as experts warn not to underestimate the current summer wave of Covid cases.
Health authorities are monitoring two new worrisome variants—BA.2.86, colloquially known as “Pirola”, and EG.5.1, colloquially known as “Eris”.
About a quarter of adults with long Covid report “significant activity limitations,” CDC says
Long Covid may make it especially difficult for adults to stay active, per a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The condition can cause a range of symptoms including tiredness, fatigue, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, cough, headache, sleeping problems, dizziness when standing up, change in smell or taste, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.
The new report on how activity level is affected by long Covid highlights the importance of staying up-to-date on Covid vaccines and taking precautions to avoid the virus, the CDC said.
Dr Fauci pushes back against study claiming masks don’t work
Dr Anthony Fauci criticised a study claiming that masks do not work to stop the spread of Covid-19.
In a new interview CNN’s Michael Smerconish, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said he’s concerned about anti-mask rhetoric, given that Covid cases are rising in the US.
Smerconish asked Dr Fauci about a study published by the Cochrane Library earlier this year, which raised questions about the efficacy of masks. He directed Dr Fauci’s attention to an opinion piece published by The New York Times in response to the review, titled “The Mask Mandates Did Nothing. Will Any Lessons Be Learned?”
Dr Fauci responded by saying that other research has highlighted the efficacy of masks. “When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong, but when you talk about an individual basis of someone protecting themselves or protecting themselves from spreading it to others, there’s no doubt that there are many studies that show that there is an advantage” to wearing masks, he said.
