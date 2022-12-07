Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Deliciously Ella’s Strep A scare after she spent night in A&E with her daughter

Ella and her husband Matthew have two young daughters, Skye (3) and May (2)

Eleanor Noyce
Wednesday 07 December 2022 22:12
Comments
Rishi Sunak says no current Strep A drug shortages amid supply line issue claims

The woman behind the Deliciously Ella food blog and brand has revealed she spent the night in A&E with her daughter after a Strep A scare.

Ella Mills posted a photo on her Instagram story of her daughter’s legs, which appeared to have been taken while waiting to be seen by a doctor.

“A night in A&E with my gal,” she wrote. “And the absolute angels that are NHS doctors and nurses”, the caption read.

“Seven hours there and they were consistently kind, patient and helpful, despite being extraordinarily busy. She had some strep signs and a rash, but home now ok antibiotics.”

Ella Mills, husband Matthew, and daughters Skye and May (Clare Winfield/PA)

Have you been affected by Strep A? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

With two young daughters, three-year-old Skye and two-year-old May, Ms Mills did not detail which had been taken into hospital.

Her experience comes after mother and blogger Melissa Mead advised parents to trust their instincts if their children fell ill.

Ms Mead’s one-year-old son William died in 2014 after weeks of a lingering cough and concerns she said were dismissed by doctors.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the current number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. In week 46 of 2022, some 851 cases were reported compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years.

Mother Melissa Mead has told parents to ‘trust their instincts’ over Strep A infections after her baby was struck down

(Supplied)

The country-wide death toll currently stands at nine, after a number of children lost their lives to the infection.

Scarlet fever is just one of the illnesses – alongside Strep throat and impetigo - caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. The majority of cases are mild, but when serious the bacteria can develop into invasive Strep A (iGAS).

Recommended

Two children have been admitted to hospital following a scarlet fever outbreak at Brynaman Primary School in Carmarthenshire, and 24 children in total have been diagnosed.

Councillor Glynog Davies, cabinet member for education and Welsh language, has urged schools in the area to notify the health protection team if it experiences two or more cases in the same setting within a 10-day period.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in