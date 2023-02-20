98% of junior doctors vote for unprecedented strike that will hit every hospital

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of junior doctors have voted to go on strike next month as part of an unprecedented 72-hour walkout set to hit every hospital in the country.

At least 36,000 junior doctors from the British Medical Association - 98 per cent of those who voted - said they were in favour of the strike action, which has been organised in a row over pay.

The strikes will be the longest yet to hit NHS services and come after the Royal College of Nurses announced a major escalation for its next round of strikes in March.

NHS leaders across the country fear the impact of junior doctors’ strikes will be the biggest yet, with emergency services at risk and unavoidable surgery cancellations resulting in waiting lists taking a significant hit.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said the ballot result was “deeply disappointing”.

Announcing the result, BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi claimed Mr Barclay had failed to take part in meaningful negotiations on wages.

“This vote shows, without a shadow of a doubt, the strength of feeling among most of England’s junior doctors,” they said.

“We are frustrated, in despair and angry and we have voted in our thousands to say, ‘in the name of our profession, our patients, and our NHS, doctors won’t take it anymore.’”

They said that after a real-terms pay cut of more than 26 per cent since 2008, junior doctors were offered an “insulting” two per cent pay rise in the current year.

More than 47,600 junior doctors in England were eligible to vote in the BMA’s ballot and almost 37,000 votes were cast.

The BMA is calling for the government to address the 26 per cent real terms pay cut experienced by junior doctors between 2009 and 2021-22. This would require a 35 per cent pay rise for 2022-23.

This is the second time junior doctors will strike following a major dispute in 2016 over contracts. Following that dispute, which lasted five months and led to three separate walkouts, the government and BMA agreed to a two per cent pay rise in 2022-23 as part of a multi-year deal.

The multi-year deal meant junior doctors were excluded from the annual doctors and dentists pay body review process which makes recommendations to the government on pay rises.

Dr Laurenson and Dr Trivedi added: “The government has only itself to blame, standing by in silent indifference as our members are forced to take this difficult decision.

“There is no doubt that this is a crisis, but it is of the government’s making – so far refusing to have any meaningful discussions with us about pay. The road to recovery must start with ministers listening to us and paying us what we’re worth.”

Mr Barclay said: “We hugely value the work of junior doctors and it is deeply disappointing some union members have voted for strike action.

“As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2 per cent since 2019/20.

“We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts.

“I’ve met with the BMA and other medical unions to discuss what is fair and affordable, as well as wider concerns around conditions and workload. I want to continue discussing how we can make the make the NHS a better place to work for all.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “The prime minister has a choice to make, which is to either seek some resolution with the trade unions, or to jeopardise his commitment to cut NHS waiting lists.

“While health leaders will look to secure cover from consultants and SAS doctors on these days, unfortunately we are likely to still see the cancellation of many non-urgent procedures, checks and other appointments so that the most life-critical care can be prioritised.”

He also said the most “worrying” development in the junior doctors’ strike is that emergency care will not be exempt.

The BMA’s action is the latest industrial dispute to hit the NHS as workers face a squeeze on living standards driven by soaring inflation.

Thousands of ambulance workers were staging a fresh strike on Monday in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

The GMB said more than 11,000 of its ambulance workers will walk out in England and Wales, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, with ambulance workers in the Unite union in parts of the country also on strike.